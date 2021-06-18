The Assembly will give a term to the deputies of Cs and Podemos to agree on their rules of coexistence; if they do not, the Board will decide
The broken dishes of the failed motion of censure in the Region ends up paying for Podemos. Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, the two Citizens’ deputies who still remain under the discipline of the orange formation, formally requested their entry into the Mixed Group yesterday, as they had been announcing for weeks. This implies that
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply