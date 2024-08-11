Smirnov: Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered Belovsky district of Kursk region

On Saturday, August 10, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) was recorded entering the territory of the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region. Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov stated that the Russian military had stabilized the situation.

At the moment there are no military clashes in the Belovsky and Oboyansky districts, border guards and military are protecting the border. Our troops are doing everything necessary to protect the civilian population Alexey SmirnovActing Governor of Kursk Region

The head of the region, however, called for preventing panic, but noted that if citizens want to voluntarily leave the districts, they can do so.

The head of the district called the situation tense

The head of the Belovsky district, Nikolai Volobuyev, recorded a video address on the central square of the Belaya settlement, the district’s administrative center. He said that the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group’s entry had caused a lot of panic and confusion among residents, “the night was difficult.”

The situation is currently stable but very tense. Today we do not understand some things in the border areas Nikolay VolobuevHead of Belovsky District

The official called on residents to remain calm and not to panic. Volobuyev advised those who left the district not to return for now, and those who plan to leave should contact the heads of village councils and the district administration so that they can provide buses.

Residents of the border areas of the Kursk region, affected by the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at the evacuation point in the city of Rylsk in the Kursk region, created to evacuate residents from the Glushkovsky, Rylsky and Korenevsky districts.

War correspondent explains the situation with the sabotage and reconnaissance group’s entry

War correspondent Alexander Kots noted that in this case we are probably talking about small maneuver groups, with which the enemy indicates its presence in the rear of Russian troops. According to him, after this, fake news usually appears about settlements taken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “As soon as such groups encounter resistance, they retreat to their original positions,” Kots explained.

Meanwhile, earlier war correspondent Alexander Kharchenko said that the situation in the settlement of Belaya in the Kursk region was calm, and no military actions were taking place. Amid reports of the Ukrainian Armed Forces advancing toward the settlement, he went to the district center to verify the information. The journalist shot a video refuting rumors of a breakthrough by Ukrainian troops.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Ukrainian Armed Forces saboteurs entered a village in the Belgorod region and detained two residents

On August 10, the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed that a sabotage group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the village of Poroz in the Graivoron district and captured two local residents. “Two of our residents of the village of Poroz in the Graivoron district were forcibly detained by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now everything is fine with them – they are alive, healthy and are with their relatives,” the governor said.

That same day, Gladkov reported that there was conflicting information coming from the village: a video appeared online that was filmed against the backdrop of the community center in Poroz, while local residents who left the village said that they had not seen Ukrainian soldiers or heard gunfire.

Meanwhile, the Belgorod police received a description of saboteurs disguised as priests. According to sources of the Baza publication, the description was received by officers from departments of all districts of the region.