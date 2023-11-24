Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the start of the process of introducing the integrated Emirati field hospital into the southern Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, to provide the necessary medical support to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.

An Emirati medical team will supervise the field hospital and provide medical care to the injured, as part of the “Galilant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian brothers.

The Emirati field hospital will be implemented in several phases, with a capacity of more than 150 beds. It includes departments of general surgery, orthopedics, children and women, anesthesia and intensive care for children and adults, in addition to clinics in internal medicine, dentistry, a psychiatric clinic, and family medicine, in addition to CT scan services. A laboratory, pharmacy and supporting medical services.

The Emirati field hospital is part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptional, critical circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the role of citizens and residents who volunteered to support the “Compassion for Azza” campaign.