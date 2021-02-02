The director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, Eng. Omran Sharaf, affirmed that “it cannot be said that the UAE’s mission to explore Mars is less than the US and Chinese missions to the Red Planet.” He added that the stage of the Hope probe entering its orbit around the Red Planet is one of the most dangerous stages of the project.

He pointed out that the launch phase was important and accurate, in which the Japanese team used the H2A missile, which ended its work an hour after launch, and then the project turned to the propulsion system in the probe to transport it from Earth to deep space, and then to the Red Planet.

This came during a press conference organized by the Emirates Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, yesterday, at the headquarters of the center, and presented by the engineer of safety and quality of manufacture in the project, Mona Al Hammadi.

Sharaf said that the probe team developed the payment system, in cooperation with the knowledge transfer partners working in the project, based on the directives of the state leadership to build the probe team and not buy it, and therefore for the first time we use this integrated system in outer space, pointing out that purchasing the system was the easiest, as well. The risks are less than developing them, but the goal of the project is to build the capabilities of national cadres and gain knowledge.

He pointed out that the speed of the probe will decrease within 27 minutes from 121 thousand kilometers per hour to 18 thousand kilometers per hour, adding that the team has developed several scenarios for the stage of the probe’s entry into orbit, the most important of which is if it is successfully entered, as it will take some time to ensure the success of the entry process. And in the event that the connection to the probe is lost, it will continue its path “automatically”, in addition to that the team devised various scenarios to deal with emergency situations, including the failure of a specific subsystem.

He stated that the team cannot send commands to the probe during the so-called “blind half hour”, which is the time at which the probe enters its orbit, and the team cannot identify any problem encountered by the probe during this period until 11 minutes after its occurrence. Automatically solve it.

In response to a question about the most prominent challenges faced by the team, he stressed that there is nothing going on in the mission of the Hope Probe from the start of its construction until the end of its mission, as each of its stages has many challenges, and from that time period set by the government to accomplish the mission (six Years), and the requirement that national cadres build the probe and not buy it, and transfer it to the launch base in Japan, and confront the “Covid-19” pandemic and the launch phase during a limited time window, in addition to the leadership’s affirmation of the need for this project to be reflected in creating a radical shift in all sectors of the country. .

Sharaf explained that the mission of the Hope Probe differs from the American and Chinese missions to Mars, which were launched at the same time, as the American mission aims to land a robot on the surface of Mars, while the Chinese mission includes three sections, and then the method of entry differs from one mission to another, as well as The propulsion system differs between them, and the launch day is different, as well as the launch speed is different between the three missions. He continued: “It cannot be said that the UAE mission to explore Mars is less than the other two missions.”

Sharaf said, in response to a question by “Emirates Today”: “The impact of the Hope Probe project from a material point of view on the economic sectors in the country will appear within a period of 10 to 15 years, while it has several effects in the country’s academic sector, students’ educational orientations, and the sector. Industrial, in addition to the thought and culture of Emirati youth, ”indicating that the probe contains about 66 locally manufactured pieces.

For his part, Deputy Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, Engineer Suhail Al Dhafri, said that the work team carried out various stages in the project from its inception until its launch to Mars, where we started with the initial design of the probe, and it was with three panels, and then studies were conducted on all project systems, including energy And navigation, software and payment, then installing the systems and checking them again, to ensure their safety.

In the first stage of the launch of the probe, communication with him was carried out over a continuous 24-hour period, to ensure the readiness and work of the systems on board on its way to Mars, as there are devices that were examined while on the ground and therefore the quality of their performance is known to the scientific team, but their performance in The space is different, and it confirms that the state of the probe is going well throughout the seven months, followed by reducing the times of communication with the probe to twice a week at a rate of 6-8 hours, to ensure the safety of the systems in the probe’s trip to Mars and not to overheat the propulsion engines, interspersed with operations Guidance for the probe, where the team included 13 engineers, whose work was to follow the state of the probe and its systems in its journey.

He added that entering the probe to the initial orbit of Mars is more difficult than entering the scientific orbit, and then after about two months, it will enter the scientific orbit, so that the scientific devices on board will begin to take pictures and provide data.

“We are in a critical period, and it takes a week for us to enter the Hope probe into Mars’ orbit,” said the control system engineer and leader of the control systems team, Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Medfa, indicating that the probe’s entry into the Martian envelope will be automatic on February 9th.

Al Midfa confirmed that the team made sure of all systems, and their safety and effectiveness were confirmed, explaining that the effectiveness of the safety system in Al-Amal probe, in case there are risks, is addressed immediately.

He added: “We have made several systems with the probe, represented in the propulsion system, navigation system, as well as safety systems,” indicating that the systems were divided among engineers to work on them separately. He continued, “We have worked on testing these systems for a long time, to ensure their validity and work in space for a period of more than two years.”

A “star tracker” tracks the probe

The engineer of the engineering model, Ali Al-Suwaidi, said: “The engineering model helped to examine the size of the risks, and to know the work of the scientific and engineering systems and devices available in the probe.” He added that the engineering model has multiple stages, as before the launch it was used to build the probe, and during the launch of the probe it was used to train the team on launch scenarios. He stressed that during a period of seven months, the model was used to verify the correctness of the activities carried out on the probe, the guidance and navigation systems, and said: “We worked on building and developing the engineering program for the project, and we carried out many tests before launching the mission, and to ensure the control mechanisms of the probe after launch. . He added that the probe is monitored by the Star Tracker, to locate the location of the probe that is used for navigation within the probe’s satellite navigation devices, as well as the scientific device attached to it.

– 66

A locally made piece of Hope Probe.

– The “blind half hour” in which the team loses contact with the probe when it enters orbit.

The impact of the Hope Probe project on the country’s economic sectors appears within 10 years.





