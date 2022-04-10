Sinaloa.- That the aquaculturists of Sinaloa be calm, because shrimp from Ecuador will not enter Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced the export treaty.

This was one of the issues he discussed with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his tour of the Marías Islands.

“It’s the good news, I also managed to get an observer from here in Mexico with the director of customs because there is unfair competition,” he explained.

