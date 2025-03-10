The new Chinese tariffs to American agricultural merchandise They enter into force this Mondayin a movement that Beijing justifies in response to the rates previously imposed by Washington against their products.

As of today, China will tax US imports with 15 % From chicken, wheat and corn, and with 10 % to those of soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits and dairy, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced last week.

Among the products subject to 15 % rates are also cotton, and among taxes with 10 %, vegetables and sorghum.

The US president, Donald Trump, had decided to double the additional tariffs of the Asian country from 20 % since he returned to the White House, justifying his decision by stating that, in his opinion, Beijing does not do enough to avoid the entry of fentanil in the United States.

China, that too added to several US companies to their list Of export control and its list of unreliable entities, it has reiterated in the last days that it considers the explanation of the Republican a mere “pretext”, since Chinese anti -drug policy “is one of the strictest in the world.”

China is a good US client

The American agricultural sector has China as one of the main destinations of its exportsalthough they have registered descents in recent years.

In 2024, China imported 13.76 million tons of cornof which 2.07 million came from the North American country, according to data from the Specialized China Grain portal, which ensures that the United States became the main foreign provider of the Asian country, but which has already been exceeded in recent years by Brazil and Ukraine.

As for wheat, China imported 1.90 million tons of American wheat last yearamount that represented approximately 17.3 % of the total imports of this cereal.

The portal also points out that China’s dependence on the soybeans of the United States has decreased in recent years, to represent in 2024 21 % of the total volume of imported soybeans, a trend that has benefited countries such as Brazil, a country from which 71 % of the soybeans that matter the Asian giant matters.

In February, China had already imposed taxes between 10 and 15 % to other American products, in addition to establishing controls to key mineral exports and opening an investigation against the technological giant Google.

In his first presidency (2017-2021), Trump has already maintained a tense relationship with Beijing by imposing several rounds of tariffs worth 370,000 million dollars annually, to which China responded with taxes to US exports.