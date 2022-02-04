The participation of teams in the Formula 1 world championship is allowed only if the teams concerned, even before the start of the season, pay the due registration fee to the International Federation. In this regard, the data that make the most impression are precisely the figures that the various teams will have to allocate to FIA, and which are based on a specific regulation in force for some years. There basic fee that all teams will have to shell out is equal to $ 556,509, with the price increasing according to the points won in the previous constructors’ championship. In this case, for each point obtained there will be an increase of 5563 dollars, which increases to 6677 for the team that graduated World Champion. On top of that, these amounts could rise further depending on the US consumer price index.

With these premises, the data reported by speedcafe.com present a general increase for all the teams – with the exception of Alpine, Aston Martin and Haas – who will take part in the 2022 world championship, and which therefore refers to the results obtained the previous season. In this case, the dizzying increase in the registration fee compared to 2021 is mainly due to a greater number of races held between 2021 and 2020: while at the beginning of last season a calculation was made taking into account the 17 tests scheduled for 2020, the situation has become heavier on the eve of the next world championship, which refers to 22 races played in 2021. In this way, the Mercedes approaches the inaugural stage in Bahrain with the absolute record for the highest entry fee, equivalent to well 4,652,848.50 dollars. Between one season and another, however, the most significant increase bears the signature of Red Bull, which, thanks to the role of vice-champion of the world, will see an increase of 1,428,908.50 dollars. Below, here are all the differences between the two world championships, in addition to the registration fees paid for 2022 by each participant.

Registration fees 2022

Team 2022 2021 Difference Mercedes $ 4,652,848.50 $ 4,482,898.00 $ 169,950.50 Red Bull $ 3,813,645.50 $ 2,384,737.00 $ 1,428,908.50 Ferrari $ 2,356,139.50 $ 1,314,829.00 $ 1,041,310.50 McLaren $ 2,086,334.00 $ 1,718,890.00 $ 367,444.00 Alpine $ 1,418,774.00 $ 1,599,379.00 $ – 180,605.00 AlphaTauri $ 1,346,455.00 $ 1,178,245.00 $ 168,210.00 Aston Martin $ 984,860.00 $ 1,679,053.00 $ – 694,193.00 Williams $ 695,584.00 $ 569,308.00 $ 126,276.00 Alfa Romeo Sauber $ 628,828.00 $ 614,836.00 $ 13,992.00 Haas $ 556,509.00 $ 586,381.00 $ – 29,872.00