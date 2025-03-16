It has the Broken Caño neighborhood, in the Latin district, the legend of time and flamenco. Those who are oblivious to the enclave but level fans grant this area of ​​Madrid, Madrid, a fundamental contribution to the gender Jondo in … The geography of the cante, the touch and the dance that entered through Cádiz, was made of bronze in Jerez and Sevilla, he ‘coined’ by Huelva and Extremadura, and here in Madrid it extended to the rose of the winds. The Broken Caño neighborhood is a row, a thousand rows of brick block seen, where any day of March, because it is under the sign of the storm, does not show its usual hustle, bustle of life and palms and hoarse or clear jipíos such as water: dancing churumbels in the diaphanous between buildings.

En uno de esos bloques, impersonales pero contenedores de arte, recibe Aquilino Jiménez Ramírez, conocido en el mundo de las alegrías y las farrucas por El Entri, un guitarrista que nació, en la errancia calé, en la poco jacarandosa población de Melgar de Fernamental, provincia de Burgos, en el año de gracia de 1953. Nació, dice, cuando «andábamos por el mundo». And they walked so much until they saw the promised land in the not very distant village of Santoña. “Where anchovies”, and there in Cantabrian land, “with seven years”, our protagonist, whom time would gather with shrimp, with Paco de Lucía, pedaled by the coastal villas “on a bicycle” and giving a madness of strings to whom I would like to listen and deliver the will. Which he confesses with Rubor were many and directed.

Laredo was not Triana, nor the Santiago neighborhood, nor the Southern Trinity, but had its ear for flamenco, and, with the Faltriquera full of ‘dogs’, I entered the family economy in a hard way between the constant peseteo. In Santoña we could have remained our protagonist, and become the exoticism closed in Northern lands, but soon convinced Aquilino to go broken, “with Aunt Adela, to rest in peace,” to try his luck and vocation. 11 years of the little boy, together with his cousin Monchi in a Madrid who beat suburb. Remember that they looked out the windows “and everything was a hotbed.” Art floods in the face of what the Canodrome was. Two years he is in a broken pipe while carnal cousins ​​and other apocryphal cousins ​​in the CALÉ nomenclature tell him that glory is relatively far: on the Costa Brava.

Even Lloret de Mar puts on his way and on that way he gets for good Sali, who is the one who has a company and who adopts it in Catalan lands: “With Aquilino as an artistic name we do nothing” and baptized him as his opposite: “If I go out; If I am the Sali, you are the entered »and so they were in that Catalonia where the first French sought gitería and open shirts. Fifteen days were going to be “and ended there 18 months.”

Aquilino, a member of the evangelist Christians, “of the alleluia,” thanks the providence or the Most High that nickname “and everything that has given him in life.” You have to imagine El Enti in the paradise of Lloret de Mar, which will always be lost paradise. Descamisado and the Sun of the Mediterranean, roasted to his passion between Jipios and Aplausos de la Fauna that the Costa Brava populated by the sixties. Half -haired bourgeoisites looking for the respite of Barcelona and somewhat less dark than the somorrostro. Maybe less pure but served artists already public to enjoy. Looking at the sea.

The entered dwelling is humble. A clear table, a heater on a wooden plank that protects the parquet, and a quadrant of the students who will visit their home. There and in the fully said academy of which later, four minutes of his home, he spends his passionate days and recovered from a medical intervention will be discussed. There is a picture of an Arab construction. In these entered it disappears closing doors and reopening them. Heats his fingers, with the mandatory long nails to get colors from the strings, and the first thing he explains is what the very famous ‘broken pipe’ consists of.

For him it is a mere Jeribeque who created “the Amador Losada, the father of the dawn.” A rhythm that breaks abruptly, which leaves the ropes without reverberation and becomes a ritornelo. He was born in a broken pipe and expanded to the world, his footprint is in the chichos, without going any further, neither more nor less. Made this cultural note, I became expressed through the guitar and goes to the essentials of pedagogy: “I teach students who do not know Spanish, we understand each other with gestures, with music.” And he is glad that he is in accordance with his teaching facet. According to him, “many pedagogues” have “congratulated him on his method,” but he is so humble that he does not speak of ‘entered method’ or anything like that. If, he grants that he was the “only one who regularly taught in a broken pipe” and “the first guitar professor who had the love of God”, back in Antón Martín.

Epiphanic moments

There is an error in who approaches the profiling believing the romantic myth that he left everything, playing with the greats, but that is not so, that his son, Jesús del Rosario, is a producer and takes him asking for an album that never comes. Again the humility of the Entri ‘: «I did not leave everything, I worked while teaching. Look, Antonio Canales and José Maya began to learn to play the guitar ». To learn the complete discipline of flamenco. But yes, although I blushed, Entri’s life is to go through the tablaos of Madrid; Bermejas Torres, El Corral de la Morería …

In the first tablao, and here is one of the epiphanic moments in Entri’s life, he met Camarón. They acted in different numbers, but the gypsy Rubio, José Monge Cruz who “still part” of his life as in the time they coincided in Madrid. He sees it, “very shy, very generous, always inviting me to coffee.” And then the treasure he keeps, who saves Better, when the lights went out and his guitar gave free way to shrimp. Outside maybe Alba will arrive. Inside flamenco. And where there is shrimp there is Paco de Lucía, who was also treated and that pondered our Aquilino “his hearth” and the “guarantee” as a guitar teacher.

But I was not seen Ufano of his junteras, quite the opposite. Still puts that tour on the table in Amsterdam with Enrique Morente. Also with Sabicas, which is the one who treated the most. And Sabicas, who sat “right there.” Look for a portrait of both that is in the Academy: and it is in that place, located in the Association of Neighbors The Fraternity of the Cármenes, has several chairs wasted and under a blackboard, a photo of a photo, available in the love of God, of the Entri with Enrique Sabicas. There is a small tablao for the dancers to rehearse. And to that center, turned into a flamenco shelter, Fernando and Víctor come, who comes by bicycle, such as the Mozo Entri.

Fernando does not want to comment on what the goblin, his partner Victor, philologist and philosopher is, prepares, or rather has prepared, a book about the Entri: “Through letters of his eternal love to God, anecdotes, his trips through Castile” and the treatment with the biographer. Entri teaches patient, it is important, leaves its glasses with the bridge fixed with tape.

He left he got with his two disciples. Before closing the door and leaving them in the musical gardens, the entry urges the editor, if it is of law, to what does your "telephone in the papers." A hidden legend has opened on a channel, and it is justice to complete it. It has been opened so much that it has dropped that teaching the guitar to others has some heavenly commission. A yoga class, in the same place, is hunched as flamenco.