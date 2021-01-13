The region’s businessmen have come out en bloc in defense of the coastal Mediterranean Corridor, as it is proposed, against the alternative of the ‘Quixote Route’ that would weaken the rail transport of goods in Granada, Almería, Cartagena, Murcia and Alicante, as LA VERDAD published yesterday. The employers Croem and COEC join the Ministry of Transport, the regional government and the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs, who consider the Mediterranean Corridor a priority over an alternative route between Algeciras and Valencia through La Mancha.

The president of Croem, José María Albarracín, said in a statement that the Mediterranean Railway Corridor project “is inalienable, as it is proposed in its original layout, from the border of France to Algeciras.” He considered it vital for «the structuring of the Mediterranean Arc, which concentrates more than half of the national productive fabric and of the Spanish population, as has been underlined in the many business events held to claim its strategic importance. And not only for the regions through which it runs, but for the nation as a whole, “he said. For the employers, an alternative route for the benefit of other regions of Spain and to the detriment of the Southeast, «only serves to add more concern to the one that already existed because of the bottleneck that the project presents in the Region of Murcia and the province of Almería ».

He recalled that business organizations have made a common front to demand “its full implementation”, a position reinforced in recent years thanks to the campaign ‘I want to run’ of the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs, which has had the support of the employers of the Mediterranean. “We are not going to tolerate any changes and we will continue to be very firm in defending the project as planned,” Albarracín said. “We do not know the origin of this information and we demand that the central government clear up the doubts generated and clarify its position.”

VALUATIONS Jose M . Albarracín. Pte. De Croem «The Mediterranean Corridor is inalienable; here we have a bottleneck and we demand its full execution » Ana Correa. Pta. by COEC “This new route, which we reject, would harm the Port of Cartagena, which is among the first in Spain” Francisco Bernabé. Senator of the PP “You have to be very sectarian to try to dismantle the Corridor at this point only for ideological reasons”

An engine for Cartagena



The Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) also claims the importance of the coastal route of the Mediterranean Corridor, as well as its arrival in Cartagena, Lorca and Murcia, said its president, Ana Correa. He considered that “this new route would mean the disappearance of the Port of Cartagena as a place of entry and exit of goods, an infrastructure that is currently among the first in the national ranking.”

COEC, like Croem, states that it will continue to support tirelessly and firmly the original route of the Mediterranean Corridor, passing through Cartagena, and “will not tolerate” any change in an infrastructure absolutely necessary for economic development and the future of the region. regional. He argues that the products of the Campo de Cartagena region would use the ‘rail highway’, which would allow the semi-trailers to be loaded onto the train from the source, which would be the most efficient, safe and ecological way of transport, in addition to reducing costs. «We partner with Ferrmed ​​because we believe in the Mediterranean Corridor, in its importance and in the need for it to reach our city and our Region. It is an engine of economic development and a green means of transport, which avoids emissions into the atmosphere, “said Correa. It affected “the irrevocable need for the arrival of the Mediterranean Corridor to Cartagena using the restructuring funds.”

“They hurt the Region”



The PP senator Francisco Bernabé considered that the statements of the Spanish Government commissioner for the Mediterranean Corridor, in which he “opens the doors” to a modification of the European route to directly connect Algeciras with Valencia through La Mancha, are “a Pedro Sánchez’s further attempt to harm the Region of Murcia ».

He maintains that this initiative, if carried out, “would mainly harm the provinces of Murcia, Alicante and Almería, which are vital due to their important productive economic activity at the national level.” For Bernabé, it is curious that this new project would only “affect these three provinces, all governed by the PP, so it seems clear that there is a clear attempt at political punishment directed against them,” he added. “You have to be very sectarian to try to dismantle at this point the great European project of the Mediterranean Corridor only for reasons of an ideological nature.”