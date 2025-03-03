

03/02/2025



Updated 03/03/2025 at 10:17 am.





The entrepreneur of Cunning Santiago Mateo Sauquillo He has died this Sunday in Cuenca at 80 years of age. According to the part of the Civil Guard there are “evidence of unnatural death”, so the cause of death is being studied.

The events have occurred after 18.40 hours in The Pinar de Jábaganext to the tennis club of this town in the province of Cuenca, place of recess of the family. The Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (SESCAM) has confirmed the death of Santiago Mateo, which had been retired from his professional activity for several years.

Owner and director of the newspapers Cuenca Day and Toledo’s Daythe businessman was the founder of the first multimedia communication group of Castilla-La de Mancha and “always stood out for his vision of the future, his courage when undertaking, and is love for Cuenca,” says the newspaper El Digital Digital, heir the paper newspapers, closed years ago.

«From the digital day we transmit our pain to Ana María Cancelhis wife, and His daughters Patricia and Judithand we appreciate the messages of condolences we are receiving, ”says the newspaper.