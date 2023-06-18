The 48-year-old entrepreneur from Cellole (Caserta) died after eight days of hospitalization in the Giovanni Sasso hospital, reduced to the point of death following a dispute with a minor. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, after the dispute that took place last weekend in Cellole, had opened an investigation into very serious injuries. Now the juvenile prosecutor’s office could change the charge to manslaughter.

There was a fight in the street between the 48-year-old and the minor after the businessman had scolded the teenager for throwing peanut shells on the ground, right in front of the car dealership he owned. The minor reacted and the two started pushing each other, until the 48-year-old fell, hitting his head on the ground. Brought to the Pineta Grande clinic in Castel Volturno, the 48-year-old immediately appeared very serious, with a fracture at the base of the skull. The man died after eight days of agony.