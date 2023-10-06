In the DPR, 17 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered after being ordered to fight without shells

In the combat zone in Donbass, the Ukrainian military decided to surrender their entire stronghold to Russian intelligence officers. Writes about this Telegram– RT channel.

The channel provides video evidence in which it is clear that military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – 17 in total – are approaching Russian positions.

According to Telegram– Gray Zone channel, they said that they were forced to surrender because they could no longer hold their area without ammunition. In addition, the evacuation of wounded colleagues was not carried out.

“Negotiations on the surrender took place not without the participation of our special services, who convinced them that they were not in danger in captivity, and their identities would not be revealed to the Ukrainian side, where they could face a prison term for desertion,” the material says.

In early October, it became known that two groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been captured near Artemovsk. Among the captured military personnel, all were mobilized. It is specified that soldiers of the 77th airmobile and 56th separate motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were captured.