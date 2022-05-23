This season of the Women’s Champions left several figures and records that make history in this competition. Here we share some striking figures.
Aitana Bonmati (C) of FC Barcelona, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich (… / SOPA Images/GettyImages
This was the attendance record in the Champions League. 91,648 people were present as Barcelona beat Wolfsburg at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the semi-finals, surpassing the mark of 91,553 spectators set in the previous round against Real Madrid.
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyon – UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2021/22 / Maja Hitij/GettyImages
They were converted only in the group stage and semifinals, at a rate of 3.60 per game and 25 minutes per goal.
Wendie Renard of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates with the… / SOPA Images/GettyImages
Lyon player Wendie Renard became the first player to reach a hundred appearances in the competition in the semi-final first leg with Lyon. She reached 102 games in Turin, and will continue adding more after renewing for several years with the French team.
Alexia Putellas (C), Aitana Bonmati (R) of FC Barcelona and… / SOPA Images/GettyImages
The percentage of accuracy in Barcelona’s passes, which has helped him score 38 goals in his eleven games and have an average of 66.3% possession.
FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg: Semi Final First Leg – UEFA Women’s Champions League / Eric Alonso/GettyImages
Wolfsburg player Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir set the fastest speed in the entire competition by running at 32 km/h.
