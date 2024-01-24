From February 1, 2024, Russia will increase various social benefits and payments that federal beneficiaries receive annually – disabled people, veterans, holders of military awards and others. This also applies to the cost of a set of social services, thanks to which beneficiaries can receive free medicines and go on recreational holidays. How much the NSO will be indexed, who can use it, and in what form it is more profitable to receive it – in the Izvestia article.

Indexation of NSO payments from February 1, 2024

According to the Federal Law on the Budget of the Pension and Social Insurance Fund of the Russian Federation for 2024 and for the planning period 2025 and 2026 (Federal Law No. 542 of November 27, 2023), from February 1, 2024, the cost of the set of social services (NSS) will increase by 7.4%. This percentage is determined by the projected level of inflation, which increases prices for goods and services. If in 2023 NSU for one person was estimated at 1,469 rubles, then this year it will be approximately 1,579 rubles.

A set of social services: what is it, who is entitled to it, what is included

A set of social services (NSS) is a government support measure that is regularly provided to preferential categories of citizens. Thanks to the NSO, you can receive prescription medications for free and go to a sanatorium for treatment. The option can be used by those citizens who have issued a monthly cash payment (MVD).

The list of NSOs includes the following services:

— provision of medicines and medical products according to a doctor’s prescription, as well as special medical nutrition for disabled children;

— providing the beneficiary with a voucher for sanatorium-resort treatment (if there are medical indications);

— free travel on commuter trains, as well as on intercity transport to and from the place of treatment.

These services are provided to beneficiaries for one calendar year, from the date of registration of the UDV. Citizens of the Russian Federation, foreign citizens, as well as stateless persons permanently residing in Russia can take advantage of a set of social services. To receive a package of social services, you must belong to a certain category of the following list of federal beneficiaries:

— disabled people (I, II and III groups);

– disabled children;

— participants of the Second World War;

— combat veterans;

– war invalids;

– military personnel who were in military service during the Second World War for at least six months, but were not included in the active army;

— winners of the award “Resident of besieged Leningrad”;

— holders of the award “Resident of besieged Sevastopol”;

— holders of the award “Resident of the besieged Stalingrad”;

– family members of deceased veterans;

— former minor prisoners of concentration camps and other places of forced detention during the Second World War;

— persons who worked at military facilities during the Second World War;

– those affected by radiation as a result of the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as due to nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site, and categories of citizens equated to them.

Pensioners with the first disability group and disabled children can also obtain a trip to a sanatorium and free travel for their accompanying person.

You can receive NSU both in kind and in money. In cash, the beneficiary will be paid about 18,959 rubles for the full annual NSO package, including the cost of all specified services.

If a citizen refuses to receive NSO, then his monthly cash payment (MCB) is increased. So, from February 1, 2024, the cost of EWD for disabled people of group I (if they refuse the NSU) will be 5,330 rubles, for disabled people of group II and for disabled children – 3,806 rubles, for group III – 3,047 rubles.

Beneficiaries can also partially waive the NSS, leaving only the necessary services, and receive payments for the rest. For example, a recipient of NSO can refuse free medicines and receive about 1,216 rubles monthly for them, 188 rubles for sanitary-resort treatment, and 175 rubles for refusing free travel on commuter trains. However, it is worth considering that the NSO allows people with chronic diseases to receive full treatment with expensive medications free of charge. Therefore, before making a decision to refuse NSO, it is important to calculate the cost of medications and select the most suitable option for receiving social services.

How to refuse NSO and receive money

You can issue a waiver of both the full set of social services and part of it once a year – until October 1 of the current year. However, the statement will only come into force on January 1 next year. An application for refusal can be submitted at the branch of the Social Fund of Russia (SFR), where the monthly cash payment was previously accrued, at the MFC or on the State Services portal. If you need to resume receiving social services, you will need to submit an application using one of the indicated methods before the end of September of the current year. You will be able to take advantage of the benefits starting next year.

NSO in kind is assigned to the beneficiary automatically when he issues an EDV. In this case, you do not need to submit any applications. The exception is citizens affected by radiation. They will need to first submit an application to receive NSO. This can be done at the SFR branch, at the nearest MFC or online – in your personal account on the website of the Social Fund of Russia. Since 2023, Russians have the opportunity to apply for NSO and through the Gosuslugi portal.

You can also get a certificate of entitlement to receive NSO from the Social Fund. It indicates the preferential category and social services that the beneficiary is entitled to in the current year. The document will be needed if a person receives NSO in kind. Only with a certificate will the beneficiary be given free prescribed medications, medical products and other social services.