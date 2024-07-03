Apple’s newest processors are always for the Pro models, while last year’s chip makes its way into the standard iPhone, but all signs point to this practice changing with the arrival of the iPhone 16.

A snippet of code in Apple’s backend hints that all four iPhone 16 models due out in September will all have the same A-series chip. The code was found by Nicolas Alvarez, and MacRumors shared it.

The code contains a number indicating the type of chip inside the phone. It should be noted that Apple’s identifiers in the code use a number lower than the chip’s public “Name.” That is, the A16 is listed as 15, the A17 as 16, and so on.

iPhone17,1

iPhone17,2

iPhone17,3

iPhone17.4

iPhone17.5

For comparison, here’s how the iPhone 15 is identified in code:

iPhone 15.4 (iPhone 15)

iPhone 15.5 (iPhone 15 Plus)

iPhone 16.1 (iPhone 15 Pro)

iPhone 16.2 (iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Recall that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use the A16 Bionic chip that was in the iPhone 14 Pro models. While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have the A17 Pro silicon, hence their 16.x listing.

With this leaked code, it seems that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will all have the same chip, we assume it’s the A18. It’s a move that Apple fans have been asking for for a while.

More iPhone 16 for 2024 but we have to wait to see what chip they will have

As you can see, the leak indicates that there are five new iPhone 16s that we will have this year and one of them could be two options. The new iPhone SE or the long-awaited iPhone 16 Ultra, which some indicate as the possible successor to the Pro Max, unfortunately there is not enough information to say that it will be a fact to see this model in 2024.

Even with the 17.x ID, it’s not certain that all four (or five) new iPhone 16s will have exactly the same A18 processors. Apple could differentiate between the Pro and standard models by splitting the chip between a standard and Pro version.

It could even happen, as with the recently launched M4 iPads, that the number of GPUs or cores available for the standard iPhone 16 model could be reduced compared to what’s available in the Pro variants.

What is a fact is that the new iPhones should have a more advanced processor to get the most out of their new Artificial Intelligence, which is limited to more advanced and expensive models.

