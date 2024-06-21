Currently the entire Dragon Age series is heavily discounted on Steam, so as to prepare players for the arrival of Dragon Age: The Vailguard, the new chapter that has just been officially presented. The series consists of: Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition (€2.99 instead of €29.99, -90%), Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition (€2.99 instead of €29.99, -90 %) and Dragon Age Inquisition (€3.99 instead of €39.99, -90%). The prices are really very low, therefore: less than €10 for all three games. In short, it is an opportunity not to be missed.
All contents
Let’s see the contents of all the episodes, therefore of all the DLCs and expansions included in the games, but not before having taken a tour of Steam, in official Dragon Age sales page. The contents of Dragon Age: Origins
- The basic game
- The Stone Prisoner
- Warden’s Keep
- Return to Ostagar
- Feastday Gifts
- The Darkspawn Chronicles
- Feastday Pranks
- Leliana’s Song
- The Golems of Amgarrak
- Witch Hunt
The contents of Dragon Age II
- The basic game
- 3 expansions:
- The exiled prince
- Legacy
- Mark of the assassin
- Black Emporium Shop
- Dragonborn armor set
- Ser Isaac’s armor set
- Contents of Dragon Age II: Signature Edition:
- Contains premium weapons and armor
- Antiva viper
- Seeker’s Bastion
- Other
- Dragon Age II Armory Bundle:
- Includes more than twenty weapons
- Unique armor and items
- Cumulative Loot Pack:
- Contains Wizard Loot Pack
- Thieves’ Loot Pack
- Warrior Loot Pack
- Cumulative Loot Pack II:
- Contains Wizard Loot II Pack
- Thieves’ Loot Pack II
- Warrior Loot Pack II
- High Resolution Texture Pack – Allows you to see better graphical detail on most of the game’s textures
- Dragon Age II – Soundtrack
The contents of Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Basic game
- Flames of the Inquisition weapons, armor and armored mount
- Chests for the Deluxe Edition multiplayer mode
- Throne of Skyhold, Red Halla and Swamp Unicorn
- The Jaws of Hakkon downloadable content
- Downloadable content The Descent
- Intruder downloadable content
- Avvar Spoils:
- 5 new mounts
- 2 new armor sets
- New options for customizing your base in Skyhold
- Qunari Loot:
- An armored war mount
- New armor sets (including one from arishok)
- Skyhold items
- The Jaws of Hakkon DLC – Discover the fate of the last Inquisitor and the mighty dragon he was hunting.
- The Descent DLC – Descend underground to discover the source of mysterious earthquakes threatening Thedas.
- Intruder DLC – Decide the ultimate fate of the Inquisition as new threats emerge.
