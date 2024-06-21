Currently the entire Dragon Age series is heavily discounted on Steam, so as to prepare players for the arrival of Dragon Age: The Vailguard, the new chapter that has just been officially presented. The series consists of: Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition (€2.99 instead of €29.99, -90%), Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition (€2.99 instead of €29.99, -90 %) and Dragon Age Inquisition (€3.99 instead of €39.99, -90%). The prices are really very low, therefore: less than €10 for all three games. In short, it is an opportunity not to be missed.