Sixteen arrested. All the board of directors of the Taxi Solidarity Association –vulgo, ‘the airport taxi drivers’–, a hard blow to this entity that controls the service in the San Pablo terminal after several months of researchis in charge of the Information Brigade of the National Policel, whose agents have studied with maximum secrecy the movements of these taxi drivers who during the last year have carried out violent episodes such as those attacks on colleagues who were negotiating a new agreement in the Seville City Council, the coercion of those who tried to load passengers at the aerodrome during the nights with fewer personnel at the official stop or the damages and defects that appeared in vehicles parked in the taxi drivers’ private homes. rivals’.

During the morning of this Thursday there have been arrests, some of them physically in the private homes of the taxi drivers and others through calls from the National Police, requiring their presence to declare at the Blas Infante Headquarterswhere they finally remain detained. According to sources from the operation ‘Aertase’as the agents have baptized it, they are accused of possible crimes of coercion, threats, damages and membership in a criminal organization.

Units from the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade and the IV unit of the Police Intervention Units (UIP). The operation remains open and more arrests are not ruled out. The operation is directed against the taxi union that has been monopolizing the services of the San Pablo Airport for years, causing conflicts with other colleagues and with VTC arranged transport vehicles.

For his part, the Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernandezhas indicated that “this morning the operation began as a result of a series of complaints over timeboth from other taxi drivers and from VTC license holdersconcerted vehicles and even some private vehicles.









It is an operation whose objective is to “clarify a situation that seems to be caused by the monopoly of a group of taxi drivers at the San Pablo airport, where other taxi drivers or VTCs who are not part of their organization are not allowed to operate.