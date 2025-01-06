Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will travel today with the rest of the Barcelona squad to Yida, where the Blaugrana team will play the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday. Despite not being registered and not being able to play until the issue of their federative license is resolved, the club has decided that the two players travel with the team.

Unlike what happened last Saturday in the Barbastro match, which was a round trip that lasted 14 hours, the one in Saudi Arabia is an outing that can last up to a week if Barça reaches the final. That is why the decision has been made for the midfielder and the striker to be with the team. Firstly because they will be able to participate in all of Hansi Flick’s training sessions. And then because Barcelona will be very attentive to the resolution of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), to which the club is going to appeal when it feels aggrieved by the denied registration for Olmo and Víctor. In the event that the CSD grants the very precautionary measure to the footballers before the match, both can now be lined up against Athletic. Hence, Flick also prefers to have them close and in group dynamics.

On Saturday in Barbastro, some ironic chants were heard from a section of the public about the absence of Dani Olmo in the Copa del Rey match.

Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Héctor Fort and Christensen will also fly to Saudi Arabia. In their case, they will board the plane without having a medical clearance. The four are in the final stretch of recovery from their injuries, although Flick has already commented that, due to inactivity, he will be cautious with the Danish defender.

On the other hand, Lamine Yamal has only missed two games (Atlético and Barbastro) since a grade 1 injury to the anterior intertibio-fibular ligament of his right ankle was detected on December 16. Today marks three weeks of absence, and it is expected that he will be available to face Nico Williams’ Athletic.