Intense parenting takes away your cultural life as an adult, but in exchange it gives you other types of outings to shows and events that you would never have imagined: sports matches, plays, dance performances, all kinds of end-of-year galas or summer camp closing parties, to give just a few examples.
Here you will not only find your children’s displays of talent, but also all kinds of adult characters who are also a spectacle in themselves. And, since these events usually last a long time and you get more bored, you will end up noticing the other parents around you. Let’s see how many of these 12 categories you recognize:
- The enthusiast. He is very excited to be there. Sometimes too much. He arrives first and leaves last, after congratulating the teachers, monitors, the coach and even the goalkeeper. He applauds a lot, encourages a lot and offers to do everything. It is for people like this that events are organized.
- The professional. He always knows more than the organisers, regardless of whether he has been a manager or a director professional or not. He will not hesitate to share his constructive criticism with all those involved, always under the pretext of improving according to him, but he is the paternal equivalent of someone who watches the game in the bar and knows more than the coach.
- The critic. Unlike the professional, he criticizes for the simple pleasure of doing so. He will criticize anyone who wants to know (or even if they don’t ask him) live: the event starts late, there are too many queues, there are too few toilets or they are too far away, it is too hot or too cold, there are too many uncivil parents (among whom the smoker and the drunk stand out). beers)He will comment on how poorly prepared the organizers’ speeches are or how poorly those who prepared them read them… And, of course, he will complain about the date, time and place of the event, because it didn’t suit him. It’s entertaining for a while, but tiring for a long time.
- The latecomer. With parenting, no one has much time to spare. But it always happens that the same person is late for all the children’s events. And, if possible, his entrance will be announced not by a secretary knocking with a cane, but by the door knocking, which he will never silently accompany with his hand, or by his parade in the front row, passing in front of everyone. If possible, his mobile phone will also ring and he will greet people with loud comments as he arrives at his place with all due deliberation.
- The smoker. He has smoked all his life and nothing will stop him from continuing to do so, even though it is prohibited in many terraces, children’s areas and interiors. He will leave for a while to go outside and return with obvious annoyance, “because not long ago you could even smoke in hospitals and airplanes and nobody would give you a hard time.”
- He beers. Depending on how you look at it, he either likes to party and have a good time or he has a problem with alcohol. It doesn’t matter what the cultural tone of the event is or whether there are minors around. His hand can’t be empty and he needs cans or glasses of beer to wash it down. He’ll surely drink two or three and leave the remains on the bleachers or the floor of the theatre, without ever thinking of picking it up.
- The documentary maker. He doesn’t work for any audiovisual or journalistic media, but he takes photos and videos of everything before the doors open. Of course, this means that he has to hold up his phone all the time and not let the people behind him see. Sometimes he has a good phone and a good eye, and his work is admirable. But the most common thing is that the person who fills the WhatsApp group with photos and videos has an erratic pulse, old optics, a crooked frame and, on top of that, he decorates everything with ridiculous and irritating comments. In half a year, when you have no space left on your phone and you have to delete a lot, you will come across the 300 files he sent to all of you and you will curse him again.
- The ambassador. The documentary maker’s cousin, he not only records and photographs everything, but also sends it in real time to all the WhatsApp groups, so that people who were unable to attend can follow it live and so that those who are next to him can give him a murderous look of “okay, enjoy the moment.”
- The mobile snack bar. It is a food truck human. Whether the event is just an hour in an auditorium or a half-day in a sports hall far from any civilization, he and his people will not go hungry. Invariably, he will bring a bag full of snacks of all kinds, various snacks of multiple flavors, a tupperware of breaded chicken breast, a few drinks and, if you feel like it, napkins and cutlery for the more squeamish. And, of course, he won’t be shy about distributing the material throughout the space, even if that means a human chain of sandwich transport.
- The absentee. If he doesn’t show up to take the children or pick them up on a daily basis, he’ll be even less present when everything points to it being a very long affair.
- The unexpected. This is the case of that adult you haven’t seen for a whole year, but suddenly he’s there in the front row with more ease than if he were the director of the party.
- The rude one. You never imagine the vast repertoire of sounds that a human body can generate until you get the rude one nearby. He will snort, breathe loudly, cough, make inane comments out loud, answer messages or calls without lowering the volume, and to top it off, packhe will tap the seat with his foot so that the whole row shakes… If your children have complained about someone in class, you will quickly find out that he is the father.
