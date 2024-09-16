Intense parenting takes away your cultural life as an adult, but in exchange it gives you other types of outings to shows and events that you would never have imagined: sports matches, plays, dance performances, all kinds of end-of-year galas or summer camp closing parties, to give just a few examples.

Here you will not only find your children’s displays of talent, but also all kinds of adult characters who are also a spectacle in themselves. And, since these events usually last a long time and you get more bored, you will end up noticing the other parents around you. Let’s see how many of these 12 categories you recognize:

The enthusiast. He is very excited to be there. Sometimes too much. He arrives first and leaves last, after congratulating the teachers, monitors, the coach and even the goalkeeper. He applauds a lot, encourages a lot and offers to do everything. It is for people like this that events are organized.

The professional. He always knows more than the organisers, regardless of whether he has been a manager or a director professional or not. He will not hesitate to share his constructive criticism with all those involved, always under the pretext of improving according to him, but he is the paternal equivalent of someone who watches the game in the bar and knows more than the coach.

The critic. Unlike the professional, he criticizes for the simple pleasure of doing so. He will criticize anyone who wants to know (or even if they don’t ask him) live: the event starts late, there are too many queues, there are too few toilets or they are too far away, it is too hot or too cold, there are too many uncivil parents (among whom the smoker and the drunk stand out). beers)He will comment on how poorly prepared the organizers’ speeches are or how poorly those who prepared them read them… And, of course, he will complain about the date, time and place of the event, because it didn’t suit him. It’s entertaining for a while, but tiring for a long time.

The latecomer. With parenting, no one has much time to spare. But it always happens that the same person is late for all the children’s events. And, if possible, his entrance will be announced not by a secretary knocking with a cane, but by the door knocking, which he will never silently accompany with his hand, or by his parade in the front row, passing in front of everyone. If possible, his mobile phone will also ring and he will greet people with loud comments as he arrives at his place with all due deliberation.

The smoker. He has smoked all his life and nothing will stop him from continuing to do so, even though it is prohibited in many terraces, children’s areas and interiors. He will leave for a while to go outside and return with obvious annoyance, “because not long ago you could even smoke in hospitals and airplanes and nobody would give you a hard time.”