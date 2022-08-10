Monza-Turin prediction: the grenades pay a visit to the newly promoted, driven by an ambitious transfer campaign

Monza-Turin is one of the matches to keep an eye on on the first day of Serie A. Appointment for Saturday 13 August at 8.45 pm, there is a lot of curiosity: because the Lombards will make their debut in the top flight and the grenade showed excellent things in the preseason. There is great enthusiasm around the formation of Giovanni Stroppa, Torino has important ambitions in the second year with Ivan Juric on the bench: from the first minutes of the new championship no one will want to back down.

Goal game? – So thinking of a match in which both score is not impossible. Monza comes from a match full of goals in the Italian Cup, with a 3-2 home match against Frosinone with a decisive goal by Gytkjaer in the final. Turin instead beat Palermo 3-0 with three goals in the second half: Juric opted for Seck and Radonijc (who arrived from Marseille in the summer) to support Sanabria, a solution that should also be proposed again for the Serie A premiere. is ready to launch Sensi, who started off the bench in the Italian Cup. In short, there is no lack of quality on both sides and you can imagine a Monza loaded and driven by its own public. See also Everything you need to know about Matías Arezo, the player Atlético wants

Quotes – What do the operators think? The gap between Goal and No Goal is very thin: the first hypothesis is given at 1.90 from Bet365, at 1.83 from LeoVegas, at 1.80 from GoldBet, Pokerstars and Better. As for the No Goal, however, there is 1.95 proposed by Snai, followed by 1.94 by LeoVegas and 1.90 by Bet365, GoldBet, Better and Planetwin365. According to the bookmakers, therefore, it is slightly more likely that the game will see both teams score. Going into more detail, the tie with Goal (therefore from 1-1 onwards) is given at 4.75 by Bet365 and 4.40 by GoldBet and Better, while the success of Turin with both teams is proposed at 6.00 by Bet365 and at 5.55 from GoldBet and Better.

Previous – Monza and Turin have not faced each other for a long time, since the 2000/01 season in Serie B. return. Both teams scored, therefore, like the immediately preceding challenge, the 3-3 of April 3, 1999, always in the cadet championship. Another era, another level. But these two teams – even more so in the current version – can produce a good show. See also Doncic sensational, Dallas extraordinary: Phoenix crashes in race-7

10 August – 16:23

