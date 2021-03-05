Gregorio Dalbón, one of Cristina Kirchner’s lawyers, vindicated the speech that the vice president gave this Thursday before the Criminal Cassation judges for the future dollar cause, stating that they “He said everything they are to their faces.”

.In that sense, the lawyer -confident of CFK’s innocence- was enthusiastic about the possibility of him going to oral trial: “Cristina warmed up, imagine yourself in the game.”

“I have some acquaintances in Comodoro Py: after Cristina’s speech, they were left trembling. She said it well: ‘how do you investigate yourselves?’ If (the prosecutor Raúl) Pleé says he wants the oral trial … -Surely Cristina and (her lawyer Carlos) Beraldi may not agree- I would be delighted. Today Cristina warmed up. Imagine yourself in the game. Imagine in the oral trial defending yourself in the investigation for a crime that does not exist, “Dalbón told the official cable signal C5N.

.Chamber I of the Cassation Chamber has as of this Friday twenty days to solve if Cristina Kirchner, Axel Kicillof, Alejandro Vanoli and the other defendants will go to oral trial or if they are exceeded in this case, where they were accused of an alleged multi-million dollar damage caused to the state coffers by operations with the future dollar.

Earlier, and for more than 50 minutes, Cristina Kirchner explained why the trial should be annulled for alleged irregularities on the future dollar sale in 2015.

CFK, in that sense, spoke of a “rotten and perverse system”, “corporate” and governed by “lawfare.” In several sections, the ex-president accused the president of the Chamber, Daniel Petrone, and his pair Diego Barroetaveña, to contribute in the affectation “of the citizenship and its patrimony”.

“In reference to lawfare, we don’t just have to strip the judges as Cristina did saying ‘Petrone, Petrone, Petrone.’ Petrone can still be saved, he is a judge who still has a chance to be honest; within his entire career he could do it honorably. I believe he addressed Petrone -in addition to being the president- because he is a young boy who may have a judicial career“Dalbón understood.

“Now, (Eduardo) Riggi, (Martín) Irurzun, (Carlos) Stornelli …, We cannot bear Stornelli threatening a President in democracy. Political power must prevail over the judiciary“said the lawyer, aligned with the official speech.

For Dalbón, this should be done “with a control body that is the Council of the Magistracy for judges and the Public Ministry”, for which he considered that “we must remove (the acting attorney Eduardo) Casal” and elect a new attorney “for Stornelli to end his judicial career without retirement”.

Eduardo Casal took office in November 2017. As Acting Attorney, he waits for the Government to reach an agreement and appoint someone permanently to his post. The president wants that place to be occupied by Judge Daniel Rafecas.

Finally, Dalbón said that the judges accused by Cristina Kirchner “they will fall, but through the institutions” since they are not “like macrismo”: “We are not going to send him (Daniel) Tano Angelici to tighten them or the Minister of Justice to press a judge to retire or to seize the possibility of leaving without impeachment. We are going to do it through the institutions. “

True to his verbose pyromania against the “judicial corporation”, the lawyer denounced that “Most of the federal judges are bribes in Comodoro Py” but that “there are some lawyers who are within the system and do not say so.”

He concluded: “In this government we discovered that they spied on us, that armed the causes, that extorted us, that left their hands glued. With Cristina they could not“.

In line with what Alberto Fernández said in Congress on Monday, the vice president considered that we are facing a moment “Very serious institutional of the Argentine Republic, You cannot behave like a corporation because beyond the Constitution speaking of 75 years you always find a way to stay. We are a democratic power, we go to elections every two and four years, the people choose us or not ”.

This Thursday, also, the Argentine Association of Prosecutors (AAF) defined the latest pronouncements of the national Government on Justice as “planning aimed at eliminating -in practice- the republican form of government, through party political control of the Judicial Power and the Public Prosecutor’s Office “.

Dalbón is the sponsor of the vice president in the lawsuits she filed for damages -such as those she filed against tweeters who made threats- and is your advocate in civil matters. She accompanied Cristina when she was summoned to the Courts for the first time.

