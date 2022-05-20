Isabel Díaz Ayuso assumed this Friday the reins of the Madrid PP with the endorsement of 99.12% of the affiliates and the unwavering support of the national leadership and the entire party in a conclave that has served to recover the lost unity after nine long months of internal struggle for organic control in the region. “The road has been very difficult,” acknowledged the regional president, who came to confront Genoa with crossed accusations of espionage and corruption for the mask contract related to her brother. However, she does not regret anything. “She was worth it,” she settled.

The refusal of the previous dome for Díaz Ayuso to accumulate so much power opened the channel to the PP, which will now be able to begin to heal the wounds with the definitive burial of the ‘era Casado’, which has not even been invited to the congress that is being held between this Friday and Saturday despite being a militant of the formation in Madrid; a Casado who was even deleted from the opening video. “Now we have the most important challenge in 2023 and we will face it again together,” said the regional leader, who claimed the Madrid PP as the “gang” and “people’s” party.

Díaz Ayuso did have words for the new president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whom he thanked for his trust “without guardianship” by accelerating the holding of this conclave, which Pablo Casado refused and which ended with his abrupt and forced resignation. He reminded the Galician leader that Madrid is his “home”, but also that they are obliged to plant all the battles. “Everyone in the PP – he remarked – is at the same crossroads.”

The tandem with Almeida



The congress of his enthronement has also served to completely close the gap with José Luis Martínez Almeida. The mayor of Madrid, whom Casado placed in the race to control the party in the Community, gave himself up without hesitation to the regional president with whom he will form an electoral tandem for the 2023 elections. «Isa, here is your ‘partner ‘, you have an army of 85,000 members who are going to work our asses off for you”, proclaimed the mayor during his speech.

The alderman will not have an organic position in Ayuso’s PP -“he has not asked for anything either”, they confirm in Sol-, but he will be a member of the new executive committee, in which part of his inner circle has also been integrated and in the that there are no traces of ‘casadistas’ left. “We are the same team,” Ayuso settled regarding Almeida.

The delivery of his party companions was total. “There was a desire for congress!”, Summarized the president of the Andalusian Board, Juanma Moreno, who parked the electoral pre-campaign for a few hours to support Ayuso in his proclamation in Madrid. He highlighted his ability to lead “the economic and social locomotive of Spain, the result of his policies.” “She is the benchmark for many” popular presidents to “create an effective change that changes the lives of all Spaniards,” praised, for his part, the president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

“It is a luxury of president of the Community of Madrid and of the party”, remarked Alfonso Rueda in his first party act as president of the Galician Xunta, while Alfonso Fernández Mañueco placed her as “an example of management against insults”. A total closing of ranks, which will materialize this Saturday with the intervention in the conclave of Núñez Feijóo.