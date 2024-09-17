The Latino community is key in the entertainment industry, but in real numbers, how much does it contribute? And above all, how much could it contribute? That is the question that the LDC (The Latino Donor Collaborative) organization is asking itself, focused on opening up the view about the perception of Latinos in American society. To do this, they often carry out surveys and studies, and now they have launched their annual report about the presence of this group —one in five Americans— in the media, both in front of and behind the cameras. Their conclusion is very clear: Latinos are underrepresented, which causes the industry to miss out on a huge amount of money, estimated at between $12 and $18 billion a year.

It is interesting to see how this lack of representation has a direct impact on the accounts of an industry that is fundamental to the country, especially for the state that contributes the most to the country as a whole (around 14% of the total), California, which largely lives off of film and television. LDC The report states that despite the success of many films, some of them directed by or starring Latinos, they “continue to be the largest and most underrepresented group in various categories” and a “potential untapped market.” For Sol Trujillo, director of The Latino Donor Colaborative, and Ana Valdez, president, “these data are a call to action for executives and brands: embracing Latino representation goes beyond diversity, as it is a key business strategy.”

The data makes it clear: at the base, 19.5% of the US population is Latino, and 25% if you take into account those under 18 years of age. That represents a significant part of the economy ($3.6 trillion annually, which would make it the fifth largest economy in the world) and also of spending and consumption. For example, they are the segment of the population that goes to the movies the most: they buy 24% of movie tickets (for films like Inside Out 2/Inside Out 2were 40% of the audience; or 41% in The Super Mario Bros. Movie), account for 24% of the audience of streaming and 29% of TV viewing on mobile devices. Yet only 63% are represented in U.S. broadcast media. So, according to the report, companies not only could, but would be smart to capitalize on that audience, “the only cohort persistently underutilized, underconnected and underrepresented in content, messaging and advertising, whether it’s in TV, movies, news, awards, programs, events or educational content.”

For the association, the problem comes from above, from the lack of Latinos in leadership positions and in decision-making. That is why there are few, or those that exist are portrayed in a stereotypical or untrue way: if there is a Latino in a position of power, it is 15 times more likely that there is a Latino in that series or film. In fact, the report cites certain beauty, telephone and alcoholic beverage brands that have managed to capture the attention (and, therefore, the money) of that public, favoring both parties.

The community’s poor representation was evident this year at the Emmy Awards, held on September 15, with only five Latino nominees. Only one won, Liza Colón-Zayas, best supporting actress for The Bear, who encouraged the community to vote. Actor John Leguizamo, who came out to introduce the director of the Television Academy with a speech full of activism, encouraged the creation of “more stories of excluded groups, blacks, Asians, Jews, Arabs, LGTBQ+.” As Brenda Victoria Castillo, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC), explained in a statement on Monday, “there are more than 65.2 million Latinos living in the US, 19.5%, although this year in the acting categories only 6% of the nominations submitted were Latino,” especially recognizing women: director Issa López and actresses Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez and Nava Mau. “Although we are proud and honor last night’s victories for communities of color, we cannot — and will not — overlook the countless stories of our community that continue to be denied the recognition they deserve.”

This year the situation is also somewhat more negative due to the strikes by actors and screenwriters that devastated Hollywood last year, and whose effects are now being felt. This year’s LDC report, in fact, highlights how “the dramatic reduction in new shows released this year and the decline in box office profits” are some of the major challenges facing the sector. If in 2023, between January and August, around 1,000 films were released shows (between series and movies), this 2024 in that same period there have been 638.

In addition, for this season, they have analyzed the programs between scripted and unscripted. They claim that there has been an increase in this second group, among other things because unscripted programs are cheaper to produce; that is, television programs with a structure but without every minute written, with presenters, collaborators… In those that do have a script (series), Latinos tend to be 10% of the cast (although they are almost 20% of the population, they are only represented half), barely 8% of the episode directors and only 5% of the directors. showrunners, a percentage worse than in groups such as Asians (6.4% of the population), blacks (13.7%) and of course whites (58.4%). As for the non-scripted ones, Latinos only appear as presenter or narrator in 5% of the cases, that is, 75% less than they should be by population group. While they should have directed 420 of the 2,146 shows This year, they have only been in charge of 84.

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna present an award at the 76th Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Caroline Brehman (EFE)

Of particular concern to LDC is the representation of Latinos in streaming platform series. streamingwhere on average they have 10% of the roles in series, and only 7% of the main roles. While AppleTV+ is the closest to reality, with 17% of Latinos in the main role, the opposite side is on Disney+, in whose productions there is not a single one in the main roles. In television programs on television networks, the situation is not better either: only 4% of the presenters, 13% of the participants and barely 2% of the actors are Latino. showrunners or content creators. Only ABC and NBC, they say, have equal representation.

Cinema is not spared either. In the films on the platforms there are only 11% of Latinos in their casting In terms of the main cast (for example, in AppleTV+ there is not a single one, zero), 10% of directors and 8% of screenwriters. In the theatrical releases it is even worse: they only represent 8% of the characters, 8% of directors and only 4% of screenwriters. And then there is another issue: between 2013 and 2022, films and series with more Latinos than average are more popular, since they are seen by around 60% more audiences. Although 69% of series and 64% of films paint a positive portrait of the community, there is still a third of audiovisual media that falls into stereotypes or negativity.

All of this is what leads them to calculate, together with the McKinsey consultancy, what the market is losing, stating that “between 12 and 18 billion dollars could be generated annually by achieving correct representation during the production process.” The report encourages trust in the many Latino professionals in front of and behind the cameras (84.4% of Latinos in the US speak English, and that percentage rises to 94% among young people), to develop authentic content, to move away from stereotypes, to portray this group in advertisements and, basically, to capitalize on all the potential of a very powerful community that makes valuable decisions. Because as they remember without hesitation and, in addition, with data: “Latin content sells globally.”