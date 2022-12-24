La Paz is a frequent brand name on many Colombian holiday gifts. In various Christmas markets there is coffee or backpacks made by ex-combatants of the FARC; necklaces made by war victims; cassava planted by former coca growers. Small businesses that have received the support of hundreds of buyers committed to the peace accords, but also businesses that are still struggling to become financially sustainable. “This garment is not just any garment, this garment is an act of peace,” says a Manifesta brand T-shirt, produced by ex-guerrillas and war victims. “Will for peace,” says a backpack from the Confecciones de La Montaña enterprise, made by ex-combatants of the FARC.

“The vast majority of Colombian society supports us and there is only a minority that will never buy something made by signatories of the 2016 Peace Agreement,” says Andrés Zuluaga, a former guerrilla leader of the backpack project who prefers to identify himself. Like Martin Batalla. Since he demobilized, with more than 13,000 ex-combatants, he says that the most difficult battle is to build projects for a stable peace. The mission has not been easy.

Batalla learned tailoring in the guerrillas, making uniforms or T-shirts, and is now one of eight ex-combatants in the Anorí mountains, in the north of the country, running a backpack workshop. Confecciones La Montaña is one of the emblematic cases in the market: his bags have been at the fair Fashion Colombia, and elite designers have approached for collaborations. And yet, Batalla is concerned that it is not yet a sustainable company.

Martín Batalla, peace signatory leader of the cooperative in charge of executing the Confecciones La Montaña project, on the peace projects catwalk. Chelo Camacho

First, because Anorí’s distance from the big cities does not make their prices competitive. “We depend on the paving of tertiary roads to transport the products and due to the distance we cannot compete with prices in cities like Medellín; that is why the one who buys from Confecciones La Montaña is buying from the peace process”, he says. Then due to violence: 344 signatories to the Peace Agreement have been assassinated since 2016 and one of them, Robin Muñoz Taborda, worked with Confecciones La Montaña. “There is no project that works when they are killing their people,” adds Batalla.

In another corner is Javier Uribe, a former coca grower in the department of Putumayo, on the border with Ecuador. He is now the leader of ASOYUPGUZ, an association of cassava producers who are victims of the armed conflict, in the municipality of Puerto Guzmán. He and others received seed capital early in the peace process and partnered on land granted by the Ministry of Agriculture, but cassava is still not profitable. Partly because of the winter wave that started last year and damaged many crops, but also because of the difficulty of depending on tertiary roads to reach the cities with competitive prices.

Uribe says that the project started with 239 families and only 37 remain. “Most of them went back to planting coca, because it is more profitable,” he says. “I personally ask God not to plant coca again, but I think we have to seek more institutional support so that planting one hectare of cassava is more profitable than one of coca. Not only because that way we don’t depend on anyone, but because we don’t generate more violence: behind coca comes war, the dead, blood, and that is not sowing peace”.

What keeps a good part of these small enterprises afloat is not their profitability but the political commitment to peace, both from their producers and their buyers. Manifesta, perhaps the best-known clothing brand for being woven by ex-combatants and war victims, pays each workshop owner their work for each garment, but no team member yet has a stable salary. “No one in Manifesta depends only on this, we all must have another form of income,” says one of the founders, Sara Arias. “More than financially sustainable, Manifesta is sustainable for what it was born for: supporting the reincorporation of guerrillas and building stories of reconciliation.”

Many of these ventures were born with that initial objective: to become sustainable in the long term, to support peace agreements in the short term. Alejandro Jaramillo, a doctoral student in anthropology at New York University, does research on peace initiatives “that have revitalized discussions about memory outside of the institutionalization of historical memory.” La Casa de La Paz in Bogotá is one example, a place that sells La Trocha craft beer made by ex-combatants and signatories to the agreement. Jaramillo defines it as a place that “talks about the historical role of the FARC, what political transformation agendas they had, or a place where they problematize the term post-conflict in a situation where the end of the conflicts is not yet in sight.”

“If you get there, you would think that they use their identity as demobilized to sell beer; but if one looks carefully at the dynamics of the house, one realizes that they are there to socialize the Peace Agreement and even the reports of the Truth Commission”, adds Jaramillo. “And many of these ventures do that: a production of memory from a non-institutional place, without experts in the social sciences, they are companies where memory is a narrative act.”

Even so, says Jaramillo, some of these entrepreneurs for peace fear that “one day this interest in supporting through the consumption of their products will cease, as well as that international cooperation financing will focus on other processes. The latter is important: many depend on an injection of international capital”.

Paula Gaviria is the former director of the Victims Unit and director of Compas, a foundation created by former President Juan Manuel Santos to support several of these undertakings. She agrees that the support they receive is punctual, very subject to the moment that Colombia is experiencing due to the Peace Agreement, and that the great long-term effort continues to be for them to become sustainable, for example, by reaching international markets. “We need to understand that a peace initiative does not mean that it cannot have an economic impact and be sustainable, because in the end it is a business,” says Gaviria. “There are people who, due to their social commitment, do not earn enough for what they do, they give away their work. The challenge is to learn to be competitive”.

Accessories for sale made by the women of the Embera urban council, goddess of the Chairá. Chelo Camacho

Those left out of the market

Some war identities, however, are not seen in peace markets. It is more difficult to get, for example, coffee made by ex-paramilitaries (who demobilized in 2006) or rice made by ex-EPL guerrillas (who demobilized in the 1990s). It is not that they do not exist, but that they are not positioned in the market with the brand of peace. And that has to do with the type of demobilization and reintegration that took place for each group.

Álvaro Villarraga is an expert in peace agreements, a former member of the EPL, and today technical director at the National Center for Historical Memory. He recalls that when peace was negotiated between the government and the EPL, “at the negotiating table that point of support for productive projects was greatly dismissed.” The ex-guerrillas made it a priority to hold a Constituent Assembly, which it did. Since the political project had priority, they left aside the economic side for reintegration. “The blow came later, when the time came to ask yourself: And what am I going to live on?” says Villarraga.

Even so, some seeds were born. Villarraga recalls a clothing company that demobilized from the EPL did in the 1990s and that achieved some attention —they held fashion shows where ex-guerrilla women paraded jeans— but failed to survive when the national market opened its doors to foreign brands. “Like many small companies, they were eaten up by the neoliberal model,” he says. “The balance is that, in productive projects, the vast majority of those of the PLA failed.”

Stigmatization also played an important role: many demobilized ex-guerrillas from the 1990s were killed by paramilitary groups, state forces, or FARC guerrillas who saw them as traitors. Selling themselves as a small company of demobilized that bet on peace was not a reason for pride but a way of putting their lives at risk. Villarraga knows today a successful group of rice farmers who were from the EPL, but who prefer not to mention that past when they sell their products. “It was better to keep your mouth shut for years so that no one would remember that you were from the PLA,” he adds.

Peace projects catwalk, at the third summit of the COMPAZ foundation in Bogotá, on December 14, 2022. Chelo Camacho

Alejandro Eder is a politician with a long career in reintegration policies for ex-combatants: he was an advisor to the National Reintegration Policy when the paramilitaries demobilized in 2006, then he worked at the High Council for Peace and Reintegration, and later he was the director of the Colombian Agency for Reintegration. He has seen undertakings by ex-guerrillas and ex-paramilitaries,” recalls one of self-defense coffee in Cauca— but he’s more skeptical of veterans’ brands.

“The vast majority of the demobilized do not want them to know that they are demobilized,” says Eder. He remembers a young ex-guerrilla who managed to study medicine but she doesn’t want anyone to find out that she was in the FARC. Another day she went to a company to ask the businessmen to hire demobilized personnel, and they replied that she scared them. “But then the lady of the reds and the one who was mopping there told me in secret that they are demobilized,” recalls Eder. “I think we must be aware that 99% of the demobilized from the FARC do not participate in projects such as Confecciones de La Montaña. I think it is very positive that some do so, but we must recognize that it is a very recent phenomenon because many demobilized people do not want to be known in civilian life for just one stage of their lives, and we also have to respect that”, says Eder.

Martín Batalla, the former FARC tailor who now leads the Confecciones La Montaña project, says he knows of small projects run by ex-paramilitaries who do not want to be publicly recognized as such when they sell their products. “They contribute to peace with their business, but it is a more individual matter, because their agreement was not thought of in a political way, it was not thought like we were going to rejoin through productive projects,” says Batalla . “But they are two very different conceptions of seeing life, we always said that the backbone of the agreement has what is productive in the territories, and that is why this coffee, this cocoa, these backpacks. This reincorporation process was conceived like this, and here we are”.

