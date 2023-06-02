Long story

The conflict of the uas with the 64 Legislature has become a long succession of lawsuits, counterclaims, injunctions, that even the most knowledgeable begin to feel confused. Between the rector’s versions and the governor’s assertions, and the calls from Congress, the case is more tangled than a kilo of tow and everything indicates that it will continue.

The cannons

Those who want a rout in the PRI seem to be in for a fiasco. There are disagreements, but if some leave, the party would win because they do more damage inside than outside. The arrival to the leadership of the PRI, which is certain, of Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo It does not fall outside the canons of the parties, including Morena. Or not?

it already smells bad

Governor Rubén Rocha did not beat around the bush and said yesterday during his visit to Mazatlán that he would get involved with the support of economic resources so that more expeditiously the repair of the pumping stations is resolved, because the port already smells very bad. Surely some Mazatlan will be offended, but the truth is that black water gushes out throughout the city and it is a plague.

offer support

When visiting the El Huitussi fishing field for Navy Day, the mayor of Guasave made a commitment to the men of the sea to support them with the inspection and surveillance program that they demand so much. Although said federal program is already underway, Martín Ahumada assured that he will meet with various commanders to ask them to prevent poaching of shrimp. Hopefully!