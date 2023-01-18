In Moscow, the ensemble of the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo estate will be restored before the end of the year. On Tuesday, January 17, it was reported on site metropolitan city hall.

As Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted, the estate has changed hands since the 1980s, and the main house survived several fires. The garden facade and interiors of the 18th-19th centuries, as the official noted, were seriously damaged. In addition, the greenhouse was almost completely destroyed, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

The estate is currently owned by the city. Last year, the main work on the complex rehabilitation of the park was completed, writes RIAMO.

Specialists are restoring the original state of the estate according to archival drawings and photographs, the site notes. aif.ru. During the restoration, the main house of the estate, the greenhouse will be put in order, and the layout of the park and garden will be restored, reports NSN.

After completion of the work, the facilities will be adapted for modern use.

In December 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree according to which 500 million rubles will be allocated for the restoration of the Tula museum-estate of Leo Tolstoy Yasnaya Polyana. The funds will be used to reconstruct and complete the construction of the building complex of the museum-estate (fund storage, restoration workshops, festival center, visitor reception and service center), writes RT.

Also in December, the mayor’s office of the capital reported that in 2022 over 200 cultural heritage sites were restored in Moscow. Among them are temples, large urban construction projects, city estates, park complexes, huge industrial complexes and small buildings.