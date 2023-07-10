The University of Murcia has published this Monday the first admission lists for undergraduate studies for the 2023/2024 academic year, a process in which 19,863 people pre-registered with the aim of obtaining one of the 6,806 first-year places. The mandatory enrollment process for those who have been admitted in their first option begins this Monday and will end next Wednesday, July 12.

Those who have not obtained a place for the degree they requested in the first option must confirm that they want to continue in the process through the DURM application and wait for the second lists, which will be published on July 14. The express confirmation to continue in the process is one of the novelties this year, sources from the educational institution have reported.

With the admission list, the first cut-off marks are also published, in which the degrees of Mathematics and Physics (13,643), Medicine (13,479), Dentistry (13,26), Mathematics and Computer Engineering (13,321) and Mathematics (13,003 ) are the grades that have required the highest marks to obtain a place and have exceeded 13 out of 14.

As the registration process progresses and the second and third lists are published, the cut-off mark will also be adjusted; which is the admission mark of the student who obtains the last place in the degree.

The number of applications by grades, as every year, fluctuates depending on the interests of the students. In this call, there has been a significant increase in pre-registration compared to the last academic year in the double degree degrees in Primary Education and Physical Education (+106), Mathematics (+99), Law (+93) and Psychology (+81), among other.