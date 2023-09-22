As if it were a Formula 1 car, Real Murcia is little by little covering all areas of its playing clothing with commercial brands. The last two firms to arrive were the Marmo Group, a company dedicated to the automotive industry, which will be the official concessionaire of the course and which has already delivered the official cars, and Avanza Fibra, a Murcian firm dedicated to telecommunications.

The first will be present, among other supports, on the sleeve of the shirt, while the second will occupy the space below the footballers’ number on the back of the shirt, in addition to occupying other supports and up to two canvases on the outside of the shirt. Enrique Roca; one in the main square and another in the outer area of ​​the south end. The Spanish Federation, Caja Rural, DFM Rent a Car and Grupo Lucas are other existing advertisers in the first team’s playing clothing.

22,000 euros is the minimum cost of the advertising banners that surround the south end and the side stands of the grana stadium

In addition, the centenary entity is also working on the sale of all the existing advertising spaces around the stadium, especially the large, easily visible banners in the main plaza of the Enrique Roca such as those on the south end curve and the side stands, three highly visible enclaves both from the shopping center and its accesses and from the A-7 highway.

In fact, according to studies managed by the club’s Marketing department and based on data from the General Directorate of Traffic, the number of vehicles that pass through Murcia on this road daily is 59,941, which represents an average annual figure of 21 million. In total, around 60 million people. Regarding the Nueva Condomina Shopping Center, the number of annual visitors is around 13 million.

According to Murcia’s advertising rates for the 2023-24 academic year, the tarpaulins in the stadium square have a cost of 10,000 euros, while the cost of those available in the south end and in the side stands depends on the meters chosen by the interested companies (the modules are 7.5×6 meters) and whether their position is the bottom or the top. In fact, the tarps, and according to an approximate calculation, range from 150,000 euros per year, which a complete fund would cost, to 22,000. Primafrío, Enrique Roca, Avanza Fibra and Universae are the companies that, for now, have already opted for this product.