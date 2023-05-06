Bad news for fans of the series yellowstone. After months of speculation, this Friday it was confirmed that this modern western starring Kevin Costner (California, 68 years old) will officially come to an end after the second installment of its fifth season, which will air next November on Paramount Network. This was announced by Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios in a statement. But the series thanks to which the actor has won a Golden Globe is not the only thing that ends in his life. Last Wednesday, the interpreter of The bodyguard He starred in media headlines around the world after learning that his wife, ex-model Christine Baumgartner (California, 49 years old), had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage and three children together due to “irreconcilable differences.” In the images of her captured by the paparazzi This week in Los Angeles, Baumgartner, who has requested custody of his children, can already be seen without the wedding ring.

Costner already starred in one of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood when in 1994 he separated from his first wife, actress Cindy Silva, with whom he shared 16 years of marriage. The interpreter, who at that time had already become one of the great stars of Hollywood thanks to films like Dancing with Wolves (1991) ―with which he earned almost 50 million dollars, equivalent to 45 million euros― or Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1992) ―for which he was paid 40 million dollars, more than 32 million euros―, he had to pay Silva 80 million dollars. It is still early to know how much her second failed marriage will cost him, but it is known that her family has only grown fatter since then. Costner’s current fortune amounts to 250 million dollars, almost 227 million euros, according to the specialized portal Celebrity Worth Net, and much of it is due to the enormous success of the series, of which there will no longer be any more episodes than those that remain to be broadcast.

More information

Just before the filming of the fifth season of yellowstone, the actor who plays the powerful Montana patriarch John Dutton signed a deal with Paramount that increased his salary to $1.2 million per episode, making him one of the few television performers to pocket more than a million euros per episode and in the highest-paying of 2022. Still, in February 2023 it came to light that Costner was in a feud with series creator-producer Taylor Sheridan over the total number of days he would be required to film the second installment of the fifth season, as he had his own plans in the movie industry. So it is estimated that the interpreter will earn 19.2 million dollars for the final season.

In addition, Costner owns a significant portfolio of properties throughout the United States. One of the most impressive is the 24-hectare land that the now ex-partner has in Aspen (Colorado), and which now remains to be seen in whose hands it will stay. This has three houses facing the lake that can comfortably accommodate 30 people and that are rented at the modest price of $30,000 per night -about 27,200 euros-. On the other hand, nestled between Malibu and Santa Barbara, in an oceanfront town called Carpinteria, the Costners have over the years built an incredible four-acre estate comprised of three side-by-side properties, estimated at a total of 131 million euros. And as if that were not enough, they also have another property of four hectares that they tried to sell in 2017 for 60 million dollars. They brought the price down to $49 million a year later, but eventually took it off the market.

Kevin Costner, in an image of ‘Yellowstone’. Paramount Network

Costner’s plans now focus on directing and starring Horizon, his next western film, a genre in which he seems to feel comfortable and, above all, it brings him a good pinch. It chronicles a 15-year span of expansion and settlement of the American West before and after the Civil War. However, with or without him, yellowstone It has not spent its last cartridge either, since this Friday’s statement warns that there will be a sequel to the franchise. “yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched a universe of global hits, from 1883 until Tulsa King, and I’m sure our sequel will be another great success, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our amazing cast who bring these shows to life,” McCarthy reassured. None have been announced casting for the new series, although it is rumored, according to the magazine Peoplethat the chain is in conversation with Matthew McConaughey for a possible spin-off centered on Dutton. At the moment, McConaughey has a net worth of 160 million dollars -145 million euros-, which will surely grow considerably if these rumors are true.