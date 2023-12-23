At 90min we have closely followed the work of Iván Alonso as sports director of Cruz Azu. At the beginning of his management, the manager has worked briefly on assembling the team for 2024, although it has not been a simple management, since in order to close the accumulation of reinforcements, Iván had to give way to several discards that They had no place on the roster for Anselmi, including Kevin Castaño.
The Colombian player has only been in the team for 6 months, during which time he has not contributed anything, however, his sale has been one of the best deals in the history of the club. According to reports TUDNCastaño will continue his career in Russia and his new club will be Krasnodar.
The Russian club has paid 7.5 million dollars for the Colombian national team, a figure that is all profit for the celestials, since in the summer they paid 2.5 million of the same currency for the containment. Now he not only ensures a clean profit of 5 million dollars, he also has 30% of his letter from any future sale.
Since his arrival was defined, Alonso finalized the signing of Martín Anselmi as the machine's technician and based on knowing what the coach required, he moved within the market to close the appropriate signings. There is no doubt that the signings are interesting and unlike past cycles, they occur at the right time; that is, before the start of the tournament.
