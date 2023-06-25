A banner with the slogan ‘LGBTIQ+ Families. Embracing Family Diversity’ led by children and adults led the demonstration this Saturday afternoon with which the association of lesbian, gay, trans and bisexual activists from Cartagena and the region, the Galactyco Collective, celebrated the Pride CT-23 for some of the main streets of the port city.

Together with prominent activists and members of the association, accompanied by their children, representatives of left-wing parties, unions, as well as social, citizen, sports and neighborhood groups took part in the demonstration. As has been customary for thirteen years, the organizers had the participation of two choreographic groups, which gave the procession a festive atmosphere. Two open vehicles and two other floats full of people who claimed the rights of the LGTBIQ+ collective, as well as family diversity, also paraded. The president of Galactyco, Mar Tornero, denounced this week that “an involution in terms of social rights is taking place at an international level never seen before, which we cannot allow to enter Spain. Rights are being regressed, not only in Italy, but in other countries such as Hungary, Poland or even the United States.

The demonstration started from the Plaza de España and crossed the pedestrian axis formed by the streets of Carmen, Puerta de Murcia and Calle Mayor to the esplanade of the Muelle de Alfonso XII, with a previous stop in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. Next to the sea, a party with musical performances took place until late at night.

On the occasion of EnorgulleCT-23, its organizers this week awarded the Cristina Esparza Martín prizes to TVE journalist Pablo Muñiz; the ex-councilor of IU Aroha Nicolás; the LGTBI+ secretary of the PSRM, Fulgencio Soto; the Jimbee Cartagena futsal team, the Andalusian activists Charo Sánchez Melgar and Magdalena Ruiz Manzanares; singer Salva Gascó and queer artist Tina X; as well as the lateen sailors Francisco and Cristóbal Yúfera. The association also named members and honorary members of Patro Sánchez, an employee of the Department of Culture of the Cartagena City Council, the collaborator of Galactyco Matías Soria, as well as the founding member and first treasurer of the collective, Ana María Miñarro.