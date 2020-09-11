Günter Wallraff lives as an investigative journalist and creator in Cologne. Sigmar Gabriel, former international minister and SPD chairman, is right now chairman of the “Atlantikbrücke”, member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Financial institution and creator of the Holtzbrinck group, to which the Tagesspiegel additionally belongs.

Remoted behind armored glass by his defenders and offered like a felon or terrorist, Julian Assange has to combat for his freedom as of late in London. The listening to on the US request for extradition has continued within the Outdated Bailey Central Felony Court docket since Monday. The US judiciary accuses the founding father of the disclosure platform Wikileaks, amongst different issues, of serving to whistleblower Chelsea Manning to publish “state secrets and techniques” ten years in the past.

What ought to by no means see the sunshine of day, nevertheless, have been in fact struggle crimes dedicated by the US army in Iraq and Afghanistan, which with out Assange and Wilileaks would in all probability have remained hidden endlessly. If extradited to america and convicted in Virginia on all 18 counts, Julian Assange faces as much as 175 years in jail.

With the fame of a troublesome character

Up to now, Julian Assange was typically seen as a troublesome character who didn’t all the time make it straightforward for his personal workers to assist him. Benefiting from this, an try was made to ostracize him as a non-person, a monster, by a globally revered enlightener, with a view to muzzle him on this manner.

The UN particular rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, speaks of a “gangster-like conspiracy” towards Assange and, after an in depth examine of the recordsdata, discovered that state authorities had constructed a suspicion of rape towards Assange with a view to justify the extradition pretext for Assange.

Melzer, a Swiss citizen with a professorship for worldwide humanitarian legislation on the British College of Glasgow and a person of the quiet, described the rape allegations towards Assange as “the beginning shot for a decade of essentially the most extreme authorities arbitrariness and persecution” “.

After seven years of asylum within the Ecuadorian embassy in London, spied on in the bathroom by a US-controlled non-public safety service, Assange has been incarcerated in England’s Belmarsh jail for a yr and a half. More often than not in solitary confinement for the only goal of guaranteeing extradition to america. Because the UN Particular Rapporteur on Torture, Melzer was given the chance to go to Assange with two docs in Might 2019.

His conclusion: the detainee exhibits all indicators of torture, in all probability brought on throughout his keep within the Ecuadorian embassy. Assange just isn’t bodily capable of correctly put together his protection, nor do his attorneys have adequate alternative to take action with him. Because of this, in accordance with the UN particular rapporteur, he should be launched from custody as a matter of urgency. In line with Melzer, Julian Assange has lengthy been in a hospital due to his important well being.

Protection with out regard to the individual

No matter chances are you’ll accuse Assange and no matter you stand by him, the next applies: the democratic constitutional state differs at its core from authoritarian and dictatorial regimes in that it permits each accused or accused to be adequately defended towards with out regard to the individual on this manner to make sure a good trial and, primarily based on this, to cross a judgment that’s in accordance with the legislation.

Melzer’s stories are spectacular proof that exactly this isn’t the case with Julian Assange. Coping with it and finally with the political and financial energy of the state that wishes to pay money for it’s subsequently a litmus take a look at for the democratic constitutional state.

The publication of secret paperwork of the US authorities by Wikileaks, the publicity of struggle crimes and human rights violations or the army stories within the “Afghan Conflict Diary” assortment have been the results of shut cooperation between the disclosure platform and main media worldwide, together with the New York Instances, the British “Guardian”, “Le Monde” in France, “El País” in Spain and “Der Spiegel” in Germany.

The “Collateral Homicide Video” exhibits how troopers in Baghdad bloodbath greater than a dozen folks from a helicopter, like in a online game, together with two journalists from Reuters. A minibus that stops to rescue the injured can also be attacked, and the rescuer is shot lifeless. His two kids survive badly injured.

Nevertheless, thus far none of those that dedicated or ordered the struggle crimes in Iraq have been held accountable. However Assange, who uncovered struggle crimes, state torture and corruption, faces an absurdly excessive jail sentence. Ought to the British judiciary give in to the extradition request from Washington and the British authorities in the long run truly politically implement the switch to the USA, that might be a dam break.

The persecution of Julian Assange is a basic assault on freedom of the press and the costs are finally a declaration of struggle on investigative journalism. To any extent further, free journalistic work to uncover state crimes would solely be potential below everlasting risk if journalists and whistleblowers concern that they should pay for it with imprisonment and even their lives.

Journalists are investigating

The earlier authorities below President Barack Obama had correctly shunned prosecuting Assange. The work of Wikileaks can’t be distinguished from that of different media. The cooperation of journalists with informants is a matter after all. It’s absurd to imagine that journalists would look ahead to explosive materials to be leaked to them. They search for leaks, they dig.

It’s within the nature of issues to additionally get to secret categorised info if there are critical grievances and – as within the current case – struggle crimes, which have been documented and substantiated by the movie clips from Wikileaks. In fact, informants should be capable of depend on the truth that they themselves will stay protected. This isn’t a felony conspiracy, however the core of the journalistic work.

Julian Assange has obtained worldwide journalism awards. Along with US whistleblowers Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden, he has been nominated for this yr’s Nobel Peace Prize. Within the case of Assange, too, the German authorities ought to decide to its value-based international coverage, as it’s now after the tried homicide of Russian authorities critic Alexander Navalny.

On the subject of the rule of legislation, there can’t be double requirements in our democracies. It isn’t nearly Assange, it is concerning the credibility of what we regularly name “Western values”. It’s about defending freedom of expression and freedom of the press. We’ve to defend them collectively and resolutely, in any other case the open society will lose, we are going to lose – and as an alternative of struggle criminals, Julian Assange will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.