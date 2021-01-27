Here is a book which, by its reflexive will and its educational intention, fits perfectly in the celebration of the centenary of the PCF. He proposes, in fact, a careful reading of the Communist Party manifesto – the one published in 1848 by Marx and Engels. It does not aim to explore all its aspects, but intends to take six essential themes, which it runs through while welcoming them – this is the new part of the proposed study – to constitute its praise. Yvon Quiniou wants, in fact, to explain to us his “Admiration for this manifesto book”. For this, he reappropriates the classic figure of praise, but which has nothing here of academic or funeral, since it aims to highlight the vitality and intellectual and practical topicality of a thought and d ‘a fight that he submits to the examination of rational criticism. Which means that the Manifesto is not considered here as “An untouchable bible” but as a work which itself calls for the consideration of its own limits and the possible recognition of the contradictions that its theses may encounter. Yvon Quiniou’s analyzes therefore have nothing of a panegyric, because, as a good disciple of Beaumarchais, he knows that, “Without the freedom to blame, there is no flattering praise.” Philosophy professor with years of teaching behind him and the writing of an abundant and multiple work in his areas of interest, here he leads his reader in an enlightened debate of the theses of the work.

We will cross Marx and Engels of course, but also many other thinkers (such as Hobbes, Kant, Nietzsche, Bourdieu, and even Hayek) who come here in counterpoint to illustrate, consolidate or combat what the two friends say. This gives the book a tone of educated dialogue which does not exclude vigorous criticism when it is necessary to mark the incompressible divisions. The author underlines the originality of the conception of a story captured in a conflictuality which is not “Simply dual opposition” and whose resolute materialism fights all “Anthropological pessimism”. He then explores “The production authority” without reducing it to an economism that would be built on an underestimation of the role of consciousness. He comes to the originality of the analysis of capitalism by clearly distinguishing its two dialectical aspects: first of all the praise that Marx gives it ( “A formidable progress in the direction of the universal”), then the denunciation of his ” other face “, that of crises and “Social and human disaster” which can be read more than ever in our news. The end of the work (democracy, the transition to communism, communism) confronts the studied text with variations in the thought of its two authors and with the history of the last century.

A final note specifies two complements that our time adds to it: a thought of capitalist globalization and a sketch of the ecological crisis showing that “Green is red” (” Green is red ”). An exciting read.