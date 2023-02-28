Lego Bricktales, the puzzle adventure game which lets you build your own additions to its detailed Lego dioramas, now hosts a free Easter update.

Easter?! No, don’t adjust your calendars. Easter isn’t until 9th ​​April, but you can explore the game’s new seasonal hub world now.

This update adds five new construction puzzles and a fresh collection quest as you help a certain seasonal bunny save Easter. There’s also additional wardrobe items and a fresh music track.

Here’s Lego Bricktales in action.

Interestingly, the game has also added a new widget to its menu to notify you of further ongoing updates – pointing to more on the way.

If you’re yet to give Lego Bricktales a go, it’s a refreshing change from the licensed Lego titles we’ve seen so many of.

Developed by Bridge Constructor studio ClockStone, it applies a similar formula to its all-Lego worlds, within which you’ll need to cobble together Lego creations in order to progress.

“Bricktales has made me rethink how I remember Lego in general, as well as how Lego can be used in video games overall – and that’s a strong platform to build on in the future,” I wrote in Eurogamer’s Lego Bricktales review.

Alternatively, if you’re after some real-life Lego to play with, there looks to be an eye-catching Legend of Zelda set on the way.