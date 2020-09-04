With seven minutes to go to 90 ‘, and with a Spanish Under-21 team stuck against Macedonia, Pipe, right back, they gave him back a wall inside the area, he controlled and threw a pipe at a rival defender, which obstructed him. The school signaled a penalty. The one from Esparreguera behaved like the best winger, pure creativity, in an extreme situation, both soccer and emotional, Spain playing the qualification for the Eurocup of the category.

“Talent and technical level without ordering”, defines a scout of a powerful European club to the parakeet, with a foot and a half out of Espanyol after in his three years in the first team nobody has bet on him. International U21, with notable offensive appearances, his case is at least enigmatic.

After a solid stage in the quarry, in which he gradually climbed the steps, without premature promotions, Pipa arrived at the subsidiary and found stability with David Gallego on the right side. The technicians highlighted his good offensive projection but also his deficits in defense, although he was always a starter. The player, in addition, has hardly suffered injuries in his last years.

With Rubi, Pipa barely counted in his first year in the elite. In fact, he didn’t play in five months. He was loaned out to Nàstic, from Second A, which fell that year, and played 17 games as a starter in one round, acting more advanced, as a lane, a position that better suits his characteristics. He returned but neither did David Gallego, the following year, he barely had him.

He only used it in 3-0 against him Luzern in Cornellà-El Prat, a match in which Pipa completed a good performance; and at 1-1 in Vigo, where in 27 minutes he had a heads up against the goalkeeper that he could not take advantage of. A player with ease in one on one but who acts as a defense. Before him Ferencvaros, with Pablo Machín (2-2), the footballer gave two assists in another exhibition of centers and dribbling in the band. Rufete even gave him minutes in the last league games, so he finished the course playing up to 14 official games.

No coach, not Rubi, Gallego, Machín and Abelardo gave him confidence. Only Rufete, already with a relegated or sentenced Espanyol, trusted Esparreguera’s, but now together with Vicente Moreno they prefer other players for that demarcation. An enigmatic case that of Pipa, whose ‘highlights’ dazzle anyone.