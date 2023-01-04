In a cold and dark basement on the street of Bromwich, Bolton, United Kingdom, something chilling happened, because when the authorities entered the interior of the house there was not only old furniture, but also the mummified face of a woman, whom the authorities nicknamed as ‘Mary Ellen’.

Regarding his identity, detectives don’t know much. However, after forty years, in a transmission made by the radio channel ‘BBC Radio Manchester’, the case was discussed again and an attempt was made to solve one of the mysteries hidden in the streets of the city of Bolton.

How did it all begin?



On December 14, 1982, the remains of ‘Mary Ellen’ were discovered by authorities. One of the investigators was Rick Armstrong, who spoke to the London newspaper ‘BBC’ to narrate his experience and knowledge of the case.

John Baxendale, the property owner, wanted to rent the property. However, when he went down to the basement to clean it, he saw from afar the face of a woman who looked like a mannequin and was covered by a blanket, which is why he went there. But when he uncovered it, he realized that it was not a mannequin, but a real body because she had bones, Rick told ‘BBC Radio Manchester’.

“Then, for reasons better known to himself, he picked up the head, put it in a bag and took it to the Castle Street police station,” Rick Armstrong told the quoted media.

From that moment until now, the case has been investigated, from which it is known that the woman’s head was wrapped in newspaper from 1966 and it was rolled up in cardboard. However, one of her theories about her says that she was a traveler who entered the house and fell asleep forever in the place.

“There was speculation that this person was probably a homeless person or someone who would go from town to town and try to climb on someone’s couch to sleep one night. She had just walked in there, had fallen asleep and never woke up,” the investigator said. to the cited medium.

One of the data that forensic doctors in the United Kingdom discovered was that the mummy had been locked in the basement for approximately 16 years. In addition to he had white skin and was 40 years old.

According to much evidence that former Bolton Evening News police reporter Steve Howarth did on the case, the woman died either of murder or under the influence of drugs.

“It’s all pure speculation, but my gut feeling is that she met an unfortunate end at the hands of someone else or possibly as a result of an accidental dose of drugs,” Steve Howarth said.

Although it has not been discovered who was responsible for the death of Mary, Authorities do not rule out the possibility that she was homeless at the time and was only seeking shelter.

In search of Mary’s identity

In order to find out information about the woman or to talk to someone close to her, Officer Steve Howarth told the news to various local media. To do this, she showed his clothes and jewelry. However, he had no results, which is why detectives performed a facial reconstruction on him, Rick told ‘BBC Radio Manchester’.

“It was not a portrait, it can never be a portrait, because I don’t know exactly the shape of his chin and the tip of his nose. Or if she has spots, pimples, scars, freckles. So it’s not necessarily her face, but it’s a face that’s quite similar,” those were the words he said. Richard Naive, the artist responsible for reconstructing Mary’s face.

Where is Mary Ellen’s head?

it was not but until 1983 when the news went viral around the world, something that helped find a person who claimed to know Mary. At that moment, Lilly Jones appeared, a woman from Liverpool who assured that Mary’s face corresponded to the head of her mother, who had disappeared since the 1960s. However, no action was taken in this regard.

Until, In 2009, Officer Steve Howarth, along with his fellow police officers, reopened the case and removed Mary’s head from the Manchester grave, where she was buried. But when they ran DNA tests on Lilly’s blood and the mummy’s blood, they had no match.

“If there were enough matching points, then we could positively say that she was Ruth,” Armstrong explained.

The case of ‘Mary Ellen’ is a mystery that is not talked about. However, her face is part of the exhibition at the Greater Manchester Police Museum in England, which thousands of tourists from all over the world visit every year. In fact, it is located at the entrance of the site.

“When you enter the crime room, his case is directly in front of you, so it’s one of the first things you see. I think the face looks quite serene. He has a calm expression as if he’s constantly watching everyone, so I think you’re attracted to her,” artist Katie Henderson told BBC Radio Manchester.

Although the story of Mary Heller remains a mystery, those who visit the museum believe that it is part of a decoration of the place or a fantasy tale. However, the guides assure them that it was a case from real life.

“Often, young children ask if she’s real. And we say she’s real in the sense that she was a person who was once alive, but her real name is a mystery. It’s something people always remember.”

How to get to the Greater Manchester Police Museum in England?

This is one of England’s most iconic tourist sites. There, they do school tours. In fact, the place is open every Tuesday from 10:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon, it is also free, explained the official portal of the museum ‘Greater Manchester Police’.

