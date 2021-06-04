Valencia, in short, will have more goalkeepers linked to the first team than central defenders. The club is close to completing the signing of young goalkeeper Mamardasvhili. Its contracting is only pending the exchange of the assignment contract with purchase option. With the Georgian, José Bordalás will have four to train with (Cillessen, Jaume, Cristian Rivero and Mamardasvhili), for three centers today: Diakhaby, Guillamón and Gabriel Paulista. Obviously each of the goalkeepers has their circumstances and their role, although the goalkeeper overbooking and the expectations of the club with each of them.

Jasper Cillessen: The Dutchman is the undisputed owner and at the same time the first to whom he wants to sell. The reason for such a curious contradiction lies in the percentage of staff cost it consumes. Cillessen it costs Valencia about 11 million per season and he has a contract until 2023. For that reason he was already wanted to leave last summer, although he was injured in August and remained on the squad. The injuries did not respect him and this led him to only act in 11 league games, although his performances were key so that Valencia did not suffer more than he did. The Eurocup was seen as an ideal window for it to be verified that his physical discomforts were specific things of a bad year and not a consequence of his age (32), but he was infected with coronavirus and Frank de Boer has left him off the list. The closed-fist market that awaits clubs in the aftermath of the pandemic is not ideal for Valencia to receive an offer for almost 18 million that remain to be amortized from his signing, so either he assumes accounting losses or fulfills Bordalás’s wish, who would like to have the Dutch goalkeeper at his command.

Cillessen, Rivero and Jaume.

ALBERTO IRANZO (DIARIO AS)



Jaume Domenech. The Almenara goalkeeper comes from signing the season with the most games with Valencia since he joined the first team in 2019. Jaume played 28 games, in which he conceded 42 goals. Some of his performances raised doubts and both Gracia and later Voro stated that in similar physical conditions, Cillessen was the starter. Jaume, 28, has a contract until 2023 and is one of Valencia’s captains. Jaume went on vacation with no other order than to return from July 5 to put himself under the command of the new coach and his name is not on the list of departures or even possible departures.

Cristian Rivero. Valencia has renewed him until 2024. At 23, the Gandía goalkeeper has just closed the year of his debut with the first team. He did it in the Copa del Rey matches against Terrasa, Yeclano, Alcorcón and Sevilla. Last summer he was one step away from leaving on loan to Malaga. But in August Cillessen was injured and his continuity became more necessary than his training. Valencia’s technicians see him as the goalkeeper of the future and during the talks for his renewal it has been emphasized that his place next year is in the Bordalás squad, without considering his departure in the form of a loan.

Giorgi Mamardasvhili. Valencia will close the hiring of the young goalkeeper Giorgiano in the coming days. He is 20 years old and will be on loan for a season with a purchase option at the end of it. Obviously Mamardasvhili arrives with the promise of training with the first team, even if it had a filial file. But in the current situation, the Georgian would be the fourth goalkeeper in contention and it is still curious that, a goalkeeper who last season competed in the qualifying phase of the Europa League with Tiblisi (three European games, including one against Granada) will play in the fifth division of Spain, which is the category to which the black and white subsidiary has descended.