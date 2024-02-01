Jaime Gustavo Reyes confirmed the sad news this Wednesday: The lifeless body found on January 3 at the Cleveland Dam (North Vancouver, Canada) was that of his sonÓscar David Reyes Lavacude, who had been reported missing on December 9 in the North American country.

Through a heartfelt message published on his social networks, Jaime Reyes, who resides in the United States, made public the death of his 28-year-old son.



“Today is a sad day for humans, but we celebrate life after death, we are grateful to our beloved Jesus Christ who let us share 28 years with Óscar David and has left our hearts full of love and teachings”noted the father.

Since then, Óscar's relatives have not stopped publishing emotional messages with which they say goodbye and they make clear their dismay at the strange circumstances in which he died.

What is known about the death of Óscar David Reyes

Óscar Reyes was found dead in the last few hours.

According to the story given by Óscar David's family, the young man had traveled to Canada with the aim of studying English and later enrolling in a specialization.

Óscar Reyes left Colombia on December 8, and the same day, after having a delay in his stopover in Mexico, he arrived in Vancouver around 4 pm Then, according to his family, met a friend who lived in the western province of British Columbia.

Immediately afterwards, the young man went to spend the night at the hotel in the city of New Westminster where he made his reservation to spend the first days abroad, while he got something better. However, the next day (December 9), after leaving in the coastal city of New Westminster, after 5 am, his trace was lost.

According to his family, on December 9, the last day they had contact, he managed to say that he was going to meet a woman who was going to rent him a room. However, There is no certainty as to whether such an appointment was ever fulfilled.

“He sent me a message at around 7 am, where he told me: 'I love you very much, have a great day,' and at 7:08 the cell phone was disconnected.”said the father, in a conversation with 'Semana' at the time.

After supposedly leaving the hotel, any trace of Oscar on his social networks was lost. In fact, that same December 9th, The warning signal would have come after the young man lost communication with the mother of his eight-year-old daughter.who by then was in Bucaramanga.

The search for about two months in Canada

The disappearance of Óscar David Reyes was reported to the New Westminster Police. As is customary in Canada, the police group published a bulletin to inform the community about what was known until then.

“Mr. Reyes Lavacude may have a beard and scars on his hands. Mr. Reyes Lavacude is known to use ride sharing, specifically Uber. At this time, investigators believe Mr. Reyes Lavacude could be anywhere in the province of British Columbia. It is likely that Mr. Reyes Lavacude travels with a suitcase carry-on the color blue. “Investigators have made available a photograph of the suitcase and ask the public to take note of its appearance,” reads the text, accompanied by the photo reproduced below.

This was the last time the young man was seen.

Amid the search ads published by Reyes' family, the Colombian Consulate in Vancouver confirmed that On Friday, December 29, the 28-year-old's blue suitcase was found in the Cleveland dam. Just four days later, the consular office confirmed press information indicating that a lifeless body had been found in the same area.

Given the discovery, the process was carried out to carry out a comparison of DNA tests, according to the Consulate, with a sample from Óscar's paternal uncle, who resides in the United States. However, the office in charge of the analysis said that said sample It arrived until January 22. And although the result was expected to be known a few weeks later, the family reported that the comparison with the father's sample—not the uncle's—came in the last few hours.

The family of Óscar David Reyes states that there is still “nothing clear about his disappearance.”“However, they are carrying out 'crowdfunding' to raise the funds necessary to repatriate his body. The initiative can be found on the Gofundme page with the title “Help Óscar David return home.”

