A striking press release reached the media on July 10, detailing a historic event. “More than 1,300 global leaders, including science ministers, secretaries of state, Nobel laureates, technology and pharmaceutical company executives, and ambassadors from nearly 100 countries have gathered in Barcelona for the World Summit on Science Diplomacy,” said the press release, sent from an email account of SciTech DiploHuba small Barcelona association dedicated to scientific diplomacy (establishing scientific links between countries and organizations). The text celebrated that the director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, had announced at the event that the Catalan city would be the venue for this momentous annual congress until 2028. The news quickly appeared in some newspapers, such as The reason and The SpanishThe only problem is that this multitudinous world summit never existed.

An official UNESCO spokesperson from his headquarters in Paris is shocked. “This summit simply did not take place. UNESCO was therefore not involved in any way and our Director-General never attended or made any statements there,” he says in surprise. “We are trying to understand how this false information came about and was spread,” he adds.

The major world summit supposedly took place between July 5 and 10. The press release included statements from Alexis Roigexecutive director of SciTech DiploHub. “The fact that Barcelona is the city where the social, ethical and diplomatic implications of the management and governance of science and new technologies are debated places our research and innovation ecosystem at the forefront. It is no coincidence that this week everyone was referring to Barcelona and this summit as the Davos “science and technology,” Roig said in the statement. The note said that “47 scientific academies, more than 50 universities and 20 leading companies in technology and life sciences” had participated.

Despite its supposedly colossal dimensions, no institution consulted by EL PAÍS knows anything about this world summit. A spokesperson for the European Commission office in Barcelona He explains that his institution “has not participated in, organised or been aware” of this alleged event, despite the fact that the EU logo appeared among the co-organisers. The Ministry of Science is also not aware of any mass congress with Nobel laureates and ministers, according to an official spokesperson.

The explanations of the executive director of the SciTech DiploHub association are confusing. Asked by telephone, Alexis Roig assured this newspaper on July 23 that the press release was false and that someone sent it from an official email, perhaps out of revenge. “We think it is someone who has worked with us and it is a vendettabut that is very easy to say. Who was it? How? Why?” he said.

Alexis Roig, executive director of SciTech DiploHub, at an event in May. SciTech DiploHub

Roig himself, however, sent on June 14 invitations signed by himself to a multitude of ambassadors and relevant figures of Spanish science, to attend the so-called “High Level Closing Plenary Session of the World Summit on Scientific Diplomacy”, which would be held on the morning of July 5 in the auditorium of Barcelona Activathe economic development agency of Barcelona City Council. In those invitations, Roig already announced that this future event would host “more than 1,300 world leaders,” including “renowned researchers and scientists, business leaders from the technology and life sciences industries, Nobel Prize winners, political representatives, ministers and secretaries of state from more than 90 different countries.”

Asked about this contradiction – ensuring that the press release after the summit It is false when the invitation from a month earlier already offered similar information—, Roig then maintained that the multitudinous congress did take place. “The 1,300 participants were not in person, there were about 400 in person,” he assured. According to his version, two Nobel Prize winners and a minister attended, but he was not able to give their names over the phone. Roig promised to provide their identities in writing on July 23, but has not yet done so, despite the insistence of this newspaper.

Two days after the telephone conversation with EL PAÍS, on July 25, SciTech DiploHub sent a new press release to the media, in which it asked for “rectification and amendment” from the newspapers that had published information about the world summit. In that press release, there was no longer talk of 1,300 world leaders or even 400, but of “a hundred personalities” with “a wide online following.” Neither the Director General of UNESCO nor the Princess of Jordan appeared anymore. Sumaya bint Hassanwho did appear as attendees in the July 10 note, with statements included.

Following the telephone conversation with Alexis Roig, this newspaper sent him 11 written questions on July 23, asking for photographs of the supposed world summit, names of the world leaders who attended and details about its financing. After almost a week of silence despite three reminders, Roig’s association has limited itself to responding on Monday: “Measures have already been taken against the people who acted in a wrong or malicious manner, none of whom have any ties to our organization.”

Roig said by telephone that one of the venues for the world summit had been Pompeu Fabra University. An official spokeswoman denied this. “The only activity related to SciTech DiploHub that Pompeu Fabra University has hosted are some of the activities of Summer School “The Barcelona Institute of International Studies (IBEI) was the first international event to take place from 30 June to 5 July, with a total of 23 participants,” said the spokesperson. “Apart from this event, no other relevant event or visit by senior officials took place at Pompeu Fabra during the month of July,” she stressed.

One of the 23 people enrolled in this scientific diplomacy course —co-organized by SciTech DiploHub and the IBEI— explains that he paid 1,600 euros to listen to talks by Alexis Roig himself and fifteen speakers, among whom the most prominent international figures were Amna BalochPakistan’s ambassador to Brussels; and Archana Sharmaan Indian physicist working at the European Organization for Nuclear Research. There were no ministers, no Nobel laureates, no princesses. These same speakers were the protagonists of the so-called “High-Level Closing Plenary Session of the World Summit on Science Diplomacy” on July 5, which was attended by the students of the summer school and other dozens of attendees, in the auditorium of Barcelona Activa. The person who registered said he wondered: “Has there been a world summit here and we didn’t find out?”

Alexis Roig founded the SciTech DiploHub association in 2018. In their social networks He introduces himself as “Barcelona’s Chief Science and Technology Envoy”. An official spokesperson for Barcelona City Council, however, stresses that Roig is not the city’s Chief Envoy “in any case”. The council granted a grant of 10,500 euros in 2023 to the SciTech DiploHub to organise a “World Summit on Scientific Diplomacy”, but subsequently the grant was revoked because the association did not present the required supporting documents. “At this time, the City Council has no relationship with the entity or the promoter of the event,” the spokesperson said.

The same municipal source acknowledges that the council did allow the use of the Barcelona Activa auditorium for the so-called “High-Level Closing Plenary Session of the World Summit on Scientific Diplomacy” on July 5. “As a City Council, we received a request to provide space and we did so, as with many other entities that hold events in the city. Likewise, we were asked to participate in the closing ceremony and a director participated in it.” [Jaume Baró, director ejecutivo de Empresa y Emprendimiento de Barcelona Activa]not an elected official,” the spokesperson added.

Five industry experts consulted by EL PAÍS say that Alexis Roig has a reputation for hyperbolically exaggerating his results. One of them is Yoran Beldengrüna Swiss consultant based in Barcelona who specializes in science diplomacy in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “SciTech DiploHub never ceases to amaze me with the incredible initiatives it pulls out of its magic hat, but this time the trick was clearly an illusion. The question to ask the magician is not how he did it, but why he did it so badly,” says Beldengrün. “As a Swiss living in Barcelona, ​​I would be the first to welcome a Davos “We are looking for a way to promote science and technology in Barcelona, ​​but first we need to make sure that the conditions and needs exist to organise an event of this calibre. The World Economic Forum in Davos employs 800 people, has revenues of more than 400 million euros and has been in existence for more than 50 years,” he explains.

