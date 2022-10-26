Entrance to the Naval Base of Rota, in the province of Cádiz, in an image from last summer. Roman Rios (EFE)

It is not known its exact location or the number of victims of Francoism that may be buried there. However, all the oral testimonies compiled over the years indicate that one of the mass graves used in the months following the July 1936 coup d’état to hide the victims of the repression in the province of Cádiz is located somewhere in the called Paraje del Pinar del Cura Vargas, a public estate located in what is now the Rota naval base, which has been shared since the 1950s by the Spanish Navy and the US Army. This is reflected in the Map of Graves prepared by the Junta de Andalucía, where the alleged burial appears with the identification code 1103003.

Along with a satellite image of the land, the sheet prepared by the Board specifies that the grave is “within the perimeter” of the military installation, which covers 2,400 hectares, and that, due to the “restricted” nature of the area, ” It has not been possible to reach the vicinity of the grave or the place”. “A series of permits are needed that we currently lack,” the document adds. According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Andalusian executive, 116 mass graves have been recorded in the province of Cadiz, including that of Pinar del Cura Vargas, with an estimate of 1,569 victims. In total, Andalusia adds 708 of these Civil War burials, with about 46,000 deaths.

In addition to the difficulty that the mass grave is within the perimeter of a military installation, it is added that for the Government this clandestine burial does not exist. This is recognized by the Ministry of the Presidency in a recent parliamentary response to the deputy of the United Left (IU) José Luis Bueno Pinto. He had asked the Executive in September if he was aware of this grave and, given its location on Ministry of Defense land, if he was going to start up the work to locate it. The parliamentarian reminded the Executive that the recently approved Democratic Memory Law entrusts the General State Administration, together with the autonomous communities and city councils, with the search for people who disappeared during the Civil War and the subsequent dictatorship. “The relatives of the victims of Francoism, both from Rota and from the province of Cádiz who could be found in that mass grave, have been demanding a dignified burial for the remains of their loved ones for 86 years,” Bueno Pinto stressed.

The Government’s response is that said burial does not appear today in the Map of Graves prepared by the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory, which serves, precisely, to support the exhumation tasks. However, it admits that this document is “in the process of being updated”. The Ministry of the Presidency explains that this absence is caused because neither the Junta de Andalucía nor the Rota consistory have formally communicated its existence. “No one has asked for it,” sources from the department stress to this newspaper, adding that, if it does, it will be included on this map. According to the parliamentary response, in the municipality of Rota, the Government is only aware of the existence of two mass graves of victims of the Civil War.

The latter are located in the urban area of ​​Rota, on the grounds of two old cemeteries that are currently occupied respectively by the El Calvario neighborhood, in a state of ruin, and the El Mayeto park. This second is the only one in which, to date, excavation work has been carried out, although without success. Investigators believe that the remains believed to be at this location were exhumed at the park’s construction site.

The Secretary of State recalls in its response that it is developing a four-year plan for the location, exhumation and identification of victims of the Civil War to which it has allocated six million euros for the autonomous communities in the last two years (of which, almost a million to Andalusia) and 2,750,000 euros to the municipalities. And he adds that, to date, there is no record that neither the Board nor the Cadiz town hall have requested funds from these items to locate the naval base pit. However, the IU deputy recalled in his question that the plenary session of the Rota city council agreed in June 2021 to request the Andalusian Executive, then formed by the PP and Ciudadanos, the geolocation and exhumation of two of the graves of the municipality, one of them the one located in the naval base, “without obtaining a response today from the competent ministry in the matter”.

Pedro Pablo Santamaría, IU councilor of Rota and great-grandson of the executed, assures that the oral testimonies place the grave, without any doubt, within the military compound, although he admits that he has never been able to be in the place precisely because of the security measures. security that prevent access to the area. “We know that it was a firing squad that was used above all for Republicans from Rota and Chipiona, the two closest towns,” he told EL PAÍS. When those murders occurred, that land was simply agricultural land between the municipalities of Puerto de Santa María and Rota.

Santamaría, who is also a member of the Rota Historical Memory Group, together with her colleague Mercedes Rodríguez, compiled the oral testimonies of direct witnesses and relatives of victims of reprisals in Pinar de Cura Vargas for the book broken memory. “We do not have it geolocated, nor do we know who is buried there, but we do know that in some of the three graves in Rota there are two councilors from the City Council, the founder of the PSOE in Rota, and that those shot in the area were between July and September of 1936″, illustrates. The initiative All the namesa database of victims of Francoism in Andalusia, Extremadura and North Africa that emerged in 2004, details the identity of 32 residents of Rota who were executed during the Civil War for ideological reasons and whose bodies never appeared.

Near the grave of the naval base, which is known to be close to the airport that houses the base, Ildefonso Montalbán Monge, a 43-year-old barber who was a member of the Republican Left and was a native of Chipiona, was executed, according to the testimony of his son Narciso. —already deceased— picked up by researcher Sebastián Guzmán. He points out that there is no certainty of the place where Ildefonso was finally buried and that at least seven other people were shot on the same farm that is currently part of the military base. In the first decade of the 21st century, Narciso asked some local investigators for help to try to locate the point where his father was shot and managed to sneak into the grounds of the military installation, where he left a bouquet of flowers in tribute to his father. , reminds this newspaper of a witness to those events, who requests anonymity. It is, possibly, the only act of recognition that the victims buried in that lost grave at the naval base have received so far.