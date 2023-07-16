An egg from Loló Suárez and a sperm from Eduardo Agraso merged one day in 2010 and formed a single cell with the same DNA, from which two identical twin sisters ended up being born: Cayetana and Celia. Both are 12 years old today, enjoy swimming on the beach in their town —Portosín (A Coruña)— and share the same genetic mutation, but Celia has practically no symptoms, while Cayetana’s muscles are rapidly turning to bone. The girl herself asked a year and a half ago to have both of her legs amputated, already turned into stone, to make your life easier. The pediatric Federico Martinon Torres She co-leads the medical team that works against the clock to understand why the disease preys on a sister and respects her twin. Celia could hide the secret to cure the pathology, or at least a clue. “It seemed like a perfect experiment: two identical people, one sick and the other healthy, but it’s not being so obvious,” laments Martinón.

girls have progressive osseous heteroplasiaan ultra-rare disease that affects just a hundred people in the world, according to the calculations of the American doctor Fred Kaplan, who discovered the disorder three decades ago. “It is the most serious case I know of,” explains the researcher by videoconference. In Cayetana, the disease is explosive. If your parents notice a tiny callus under your skin on a Friday, by Sunday it may have turned into a sizable bony plaque. There is no preventive or curative treatment, beyond undergoing surgery over and over again to remove the new bone.

Martinón does not hide his concern. “We are always behind the disease,” acknowledges the doctor, head of Pediatrics at the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Santiago de Compostela. “We have tried a lot of things, all of which were logical. And to date we have failed. That is the reality, ”he points out. “You have a patient admitted, but you have nothing to offer her. Not only us: nobody in the world”.

Scan of Cayetana’s legs in 2016, in which the transformation of muscle into bone can be seen. GENVIP

Twin brothers have such a special bond that the I and the we are often confused in them. Cayetana and Celia grew up happily in the fishing village of Portosín, but without understanding why the disease made them more and more different, being identical. DNA is the instruction book present in every cell. It is written with about 3 billion letters, which are simply the initials of chemical compounds with different amounts of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen. The sisters’ mutation involves the loss of only four letters: G, A, C, and T, the initials for guanine (C₅H₅N₅O), adenine (C₅H₅N₅), cytosine (C₄H₅N₃O), and thymine (C₅H₆N₂O₂). Those four missing letters cause the inactivation of the gene GNASin charge of preventing the formation of bone in the wrong place.

The bony plates sometimes sprout like needles, explains the girls’ mother. “Caye has told me that she doesn’t know what it’s like to live a day without pain,” continues Loló Suárez. Desperate at the lack of research on the disease, the two parents decided in 2016 to set up an organization to correct the situation, the Galician Association of Progressive Bone Heteroplasia. They have already managed to raise more than 200,000 euros, mostly dedicated to funding the scientific team, but the clock is ticking. Cayetana, intelligent and cheerful, takes the amputation of her legs with black humor. The other day, her mother said at home: “It smells like feet in here!” And the girl replied with a laugh: “They won’t be mine, mom!”

the geneticist Antonio Salas, co-director of the research group, explains his main hypothesis. The parents do not have the mutation, so it must have appeared after the fertilization of the egg, before the embryo divided in two to give rise to the two identical sisters. If DNA is a sequence of letters, epigenetic changes are chemical compounds that act as accents, with the ability to modify the message. During the formation of eggs and sperm, these accent marks are added to the DNA and can cause a gene to be turned on or off depending on whether it was inherited from the father or the mother. This complex phenomenon, called imprintdictates the functioning of the gene GNAS“one of the most complex in the human genome”, according to Salas.

The researchers believe that the two sisters share the same mutation, but Cayetana also has an imprint that causes the gene GNAS turns on or off in certain parts of your body. This is what scientists call mosaicism: the girl would have two types of cells, each with a different epigenetic composition. “This is all speculative. Unfortunately, we lack evidence. We could be completely wrong”, admits Salas, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Santiago de Compostela.

The biochemist María José Currás, the pediatrician Federico Martinón Torres, Loló Suárez, Eduardo Agraso, the geneticist Antonio Salas and the biologist Sara Pischedda, in the laboratory of the GENVIP group, in Santiago de Compostela. OSCAR CORRAL

Mexican biochemistry Maria Jose Curras presented in january his doctoral thesisabout Cayetana and Celia. The document — which begins with an appointment from the 17th-century scholar Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz: “Study to Ignore Less”—details all the efforts of the Santiago de Compostela group. The researchers have analyzed the letters of the DNA of the girls, the accents of their epigenome, the proteins produced with these genetic recipes and even the intermediary molecules. The difference between Cayetana and Celia has not yet appeared. “Progressive bone heteroplasia, at the cellular level, behaves like cancer. Here the proliferation is of cells that produce bones, when they should not”, explains Currás.

The doctor Fred Kaplan discovered the disease in 1994, after studying 125 patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva or stone person syndrome, another unusual pathology in which muscle turns into bone. Kaplan, of the University of Pennsylvania, noted that some sufferers did not have the usual symptoms, such as a characteristic congenital malformation of big toes of the feet, and described a new disease, with its own peculiarities. The American doctor launches his own hypothesis: “I believe that the two twins share the same mutation, but the more affected sister probably had a second mutation very early in the development of the embryo, in the gene itself.” GNAS or in another that interacts with it”.

Chemist David Liu, from Harvard University, is an international reference in the study of rare diseases of genetic origin. Consulted by this newspaper, Liu also raises the existence of “another disturbing factor” in Cayetana, either a second spontaneous mutation or a difference in gene regulation. “Those modulatory factors can be very difficult to find. It is unlikely that doctors have been able to identify and rule out all possible genetic and epigenetic variations between the twins, ”he opines.

Antonio Salas suspects that the solution to the enigma lies in epigenetics, but he does not exclude the hypothesis of the second mutation. “It is a possibility, but it is not my favorite bet. It is as if you won the lottery twice, ”he emphasizes. Your colleague Sara Pischedda, an Italian biologist, explains that the team has already searched for these epigenetic differences in the blood of Cayetana and Celia. “The result was that the girls are the same,” she says. The next step is to look for differences in other tissues, such as Cayetana’s calcified skin, muscles, and bones. “There is a world and we are probably only at the beginning,” warns Pischedda.

Loló Suárez and Eduardo Agraso maintain hope, but they are not self-deceived. The amputations have not stopped her daughter’s illness. The muscles in her body continue to turn to bone. “We are realistic regarding the fact that something can be achieved that arrives on time for Cayetana, but we will find ourselves with a chortle in the teeth if all this money and this effort that we have made are useful for any other child”, affirms Suárez. “I would also be the happiest mother in the world, even if it did not come for my daughter.”

