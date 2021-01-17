The manuscript of The Aleph, those pages considered the sacred Borgean writings, has been sleeping for decades in the National Library of Spain. It was acquired in 1985 at a Sotheby’s auction in London and it is one of the jewels that the Spanish library wears every time it is partying.

The last manuscripts of Jorge Luis Borges that this library bought more than two years ago do not have the same luck: the story Emma zunz and the essay Quevedo humorist they cost the Spanish state 300,000 euros in 2018 but, until today, hardly anyone knows that these works by Borges are part of the cultural heritage of Spain. Why is it?

The manuscripts were in the hands of the Argentine Solange María Fernández Ordóñez, daughter of the Cordovan lawyer Carlos Fernández Ordóñez, Borges’s consultant and lawyer who judicially released him, among many other probable regrets, from his unfortunate marriage to Elsa Helena Astete Millán, that girlfriend of At the age of 57, she became the harsh Mrs. Borges at the will of Dona Leonor, the mother of the shy and talented Georgie.

Borges manuscripts: paragraphs from “Emma Zunz”

The wedding was in August of ’67 and the couple lasted until one day in 1970 Borges left home and did not come back. It was the lawyer Fernández Ordóñez who, according to what they say, did it for him: “Madam, calm down, Mr. Borges has asked me to tell you that he is leaving everything for you; you don’t want anything back. He has only recommended one thing to me: that he be kind enough to give me Arabian Nights in Lane’s translation. It’s all he wants, ”the lawyer would have said.

According to Solange in a book he wrote in 2006, “these notebooks were given by Borges himself to my father, Carlos Fernández Ordóñez, in response to the assistance he provided him as a friend and as a lawyer for more than a decade.”

In Borges’s gaze, the author does not clarify which were the manuscripts that she would have inherited: “My father died three months after Borges and the notebooks had to be distributed among the heirs,” she points out. They were sold at that time, although some conditions were raised as indisputable for their acquisition: the manuscripts had to remain in Argentina and it was necessary to guarantee its good conservation and access for the scholar I wanted to work with them ”.

Little or none of this was accomplished, it seems.

In handwriting, “Quevedo humorista”.

In another passage in the book, Solange details that it is “a set of handwritten notebooks used by the writer over twenty years like notebooks ”.

“They cover a long period: from the end of the 1920s, part of the 1930s and 1940s, until the total loss of vision in the 1950s,” he adds.

To carry out the sale of Borges’s manuscripts to the Spanish National Library, Solange Fernández Ordóñez, married to the doctor and plastic artist Florentino Sanguinetti -remembered for having been the director of the Hospital de Clínicas when the bomb that attacked the AMIA exploded in July 1994-, he appointed his son, Pablo Sanguinetti, as attorney-in-fact.

Borges, an indelible image, in a photograph reproduced in the Miguel Cané Library in Buenos Aires. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Clarion consulted him about the acquisition of the manuscripts, the itinerary they would have traveled from Buenos Aires to Madrid and the enigma of why they are not listed in the catalog of the Spanish library. “I suggest you speak directly with the National Library of Spain”, was his reply.

On its website, the National Library of Spain indicates that, for more than 300 years, its will “is to reverse in society the immense cultural legacy that it treasures, maximizing the access, use and reuse of the information that it preserves and generates , for the benefit of society ”.

However, nobody can consult, neither for study nor out of curiosity, the manuscripts Emma zunz neither Quevedo humorist.

In the file 2018C0095NS3 of the General Administration of the Spanish State, it is indicated as motivation for the purchase of Borges manuscripts that “said acquisition does not appear in the Bibliographic Heritage of the BNE (National Library of Spain), and is considered to be singular and essential interest for the same ”.

The negotiations began when the director of the Spanish library was Luis Alberto de Cuenca, a renowned philologist who held that position between 1996 and 2000.

By then, as he learned Clarion, the owners of the manuscripts asked 260,000 euros for Emma zunz and 170,000 for the essay on Quevedo. Finally, the operation was closed in 2018 for 300,000 euros in total.

“The origin is good. They are authentic Borges manuscripts. At some point I did a study of those manuscripts. I had them in my hands. I can attest that, if they are those, they are good ”, he commented to Clarion Alejandro Vaccaro, president of the Sociedad Argentina de Escritores (SADE), Borges collector and author of several books on the Argentine writer.

“The recent acquisition of the manuscripts Emma zunz, story in police code and Quevedo humorist The essay of its early production, by Jorge Luis Borges, by the National Library of Spain, constitutes the safeguard for posterity of two literary jewels of Borgean production, ”wrote Vaccaro.

“The first version of the story appeared in the magazine South, directed by Victoria Ocampo, in number 167 of September 1948 and its definitive version was known in the first edition of The AlephJune 1949. The successive ones to date have been without modifications ”, he added.

“The manuscript is one of the so-called clean since it has a single correction, a strikeout to replace a sentence, which presupposes an earlier original and perhaps another, later, with the additions that appear in the definitive edition,” he stressed.

Regarding the other manuscript acquired by Spain, Vaccaro pointed out: “The group benefits from the essay Quevedo humorist text of his youth and published in the newspaper La Prensa on February 20, 1927. Borges wrote several essays on Quevedo, a writer whom he openly admired, but this preserved it from later publications and it was only incorporated into the book posthumously when it was published in Recovered Texts, 1919-1929, 1997 edition ”.

“The manuscript (by Emma Zunz) is one of the so-called clean since it has only one correction, a strikeout to replace a sentence.” Alejandro Vaccaro Specialist in the work of Borges

From the report that the National Library of Spain commissioned to carry out on the two originals by Jorge Luis Borges, it is highlighted that Emma zunz is a 16-sheet autograph manuscript.

“Borges read each of the letters as if he were spelling. The one of Emma zunz it is a case. Strips of paper, all notebooks, all the same and all different. Borges would copy over and over each paragraph on a different page, correct it, and the handwritten version is a ‘cut and paste’ of the above”Says the report.

On Quevedo humorist: “Autograph manuscript of 9 sheets written by Jorge Luis Borges after his long stay in Europe, already back in Buenos Aires, in the decade known as ‘the twenties’ of the twentieth century, when in Argentina, together with other young writers, I was trying to find a language that could be described as the language of the Argentines. Despite this, or perhaps adjusting to his concerns about the language, the young writer inquired into other sources of language: it was then that he became interested in the expressions of the great Quevedo and composed these pages that were published in 1927 by the newspaper Argentinian The Press”.

On December 18, 2018, the current director of the National Library of Spain, Ana María Santos Aramburo, signed, together with the son and attorney-in-fact of Solange Fernández Ordóñez, the acquisition of the manuscripts, act that was never announced to society as the library usually does every time it fattens its assets.

Clarion may have learned that there was a press release that never saw the light.

The director Santos Aramburo, who has directed the National Library of Spain since 2013, had granted an interview to this newspaper which, after requesting the questions in advance, she canceled “due to scheduling reasons.”

“However, he confirms that he will respond in writing to the questions you provided by mail,” added gently Bárbara Vidal Munera, Director of Communication at the National Library of Spain.

Too bad the answers never came.

Why so much mystery?

“Mrs. Solange came to see me at the National Library to lend us the manuscript of Emma zunz that (according to her) Borges had given to his father. A few days later she came to withdraw it saying that we had slandered her by declaring that the manuscript was false (I did not intervene in any of that) ”, he confided to Clarion the writer Alberto Manguel, who was director of the Argentine National Library between 2016 and 2018.

In addition to The Aleph, Spain has other manuscripts of the Argentine writer: The God and the King and Everything and Nothing.

What Emma zunz and Quevedo humorist keep quiet is an enigma that puzzles the few Spaniards who know the fabric of its acquisition. One more dilemma that adds to the real and fictional universe of Jorge Luis Borges.

Madrid. Correspondent

