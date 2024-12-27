Real Betis
Rui Silva, injured in a shoulder in the warm-up of the match against Barcelona, is expected to return in Valladolid
Pellegrini will be able to continue doing his usual rotations, until February between the Cup and LaLiga, while Álvaro Valles is still waiting
The Real Betis first team will return to training next Monday with their minds set on the first games of the new year 2025that of January 4 in Huescacorresponding to the round of 32 of the King’s Cup
