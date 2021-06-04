Florencio Randazzo wrote for the last time to Alberto Fernandez on October 27, 2019 to congratulate him on the electoral victory. The then president-elect did not answer WhatsApp. That, at least, remember the relatives of the former Minister of Transport Cristina Kirchner, against which both competed in 2017. Now, in the Front of All there is no unambiguous analysis on the consequences, the impact, the costs and the benefits of a Randazzo candidacy that seeks to break the crack in the country’s main electoral district .

Today the bridges between Randazzo and the Casa Rosada are broken, despite the fact that some friendships persist. The Secretary of Parliamentary Relations of the Head of Cabinet and reference of Evita, Fernando “Chino” Navarro; and the Albertist Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Miguel Cuberos placeholder image, -both with offices in Balcarce 50- were essential to convince Randazzo to campaign in his homeland, Chivilcoy, with the now President.

On October 4, 2019, Randazzo and his former campaign manager sealed that agreement in Puerto Madero. Three days later, the former UNIR candidate publicly supported Fernández. “From now to 27 (October), they have to multiply in each town and neighborhood, we have to go house to house to ask them to vote for Alberto, Axel (Kicillof) and Coti (Alonso),” Randazzo said on October 7 in one of his first public comebacks since his defeat in the legislature two years earlier.

It no longer matters if the President intended to offer you a ministry to Randazzo and Cristina Kirchner vetoed it, as it was installed at the time. “El Flaco”, as his friends call him, He is angry and only has criticism for the Government while aiming to build a road out of the crack, an avenue in which they have already bogged down with different luck since Sergio Massa to Roberto Lavagna.

In the Executive they recognize that in several opinion polls the possible construction of a filoperonista space -Randazzo bets on a cross construction with socialism, lavagnists, emerging entrepreneurs and references from other spaces – could have a 10 point floor.

One of the participants at the Monday table in La Plata, where the official electoral strategy is drawn up, lowers the price to Randazzo and assures that in the polls he handles he is fourth behind Jose Luis Espert, from “Avanza Libertad”, who in turn pushes the possibility of participating to a great opposition intern with Together for Change. “The only thing that can give life to that alternative would be for him to join (Emilio) Monzó to that space ”, an option that for now they reject near the former owner of Mauricio Macri. A detail in the equation; the same sector of the coalition recognizes that, although less than Cambiemos, also the ruling party can lose votes in the hands of the economist liberal.

Some former Randazzo traveling companions point out that the former minister has the enormous challenge of trying to sustain his intention to vote after the PASO. “In a scenario of increasing polarization, the votes go to extremes,” says a leader who accompanied Randazzo on the list in 2017.

Other officials of the Casa Rosada argue that a candidacy of the former Minister of Transport would be most damaging to JxC than for the Front of All. “The possible voters of Florencio belong to middle and upper middle sectors that are not part of our universe of voters,” risks a political shipowner who worked on Randazzo’s candidacy 4 years ago. A friend of the former minister with an office in Balcarce 50 supports this theory. “In 2017 we got more votes from Esteban Bullrich than from Cristina,” he says.

From the Renovating Front paradoxically they reject that hypothesis. “El Flaco has more identity in the PJ and Kirchnerist vote than in the middle avenue vote. You are going to have to work a lot. Today there are 70 percent of opposition voters who do not want to vote for Cambiemos ”, they maintain before recalling that Roberto Lavagna In 2019, it garnered just 6 percent of the vote. 89 percent was shared between the FdT and JxC.

“Florencio hates Macri, but he’s worse with Alberto”, Insists a leader of Let’s change of oiled dialogue with Randazzo.

“For us, El Flaco is a respected colleague who was a great civil servant. Today he has differences ”, praises a Secretary of State. Randazzo, meanwhile, believes that the two paths of the rift are unviable. “It is suicide choose between Kirchnerism and Macri”, They repeat about the former Minister of Transport.

