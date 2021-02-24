Announced more than once, this Wednesday officials confirmed with statements the arrival of third wave from the rapidly spreading pandemic in Italy invading schools and infecting children and youth. The Higher Institute of Health indicated that the age group between 8 and 19 years is currently the one that registers the highest infections. Main culprit is the call english variant which is gradually becoming the dominant virus in Europe and which in Italy has already exceeded 30%.

The ‘Kent variant’, as it is called in Britain, from the name of the southeastern British city where it was discovered, is much more contagious than the original Covid-19 but does not affect efficacy of vaccines, based on studies done so far.

In Italy they also spread in schools and in the rest of society the Brazilian and South African variants, which apparently do affect the effectiveness of vaccines. These two variants circulate so far at a low level.

Quarantines

The accelerated multiplication of the virus by the “engine” of the English variant has forced close hundreds of schools since last week. The most critical area is in the Lombardy region. In the province of Brescia, in seven municipalities of Bergamo and in one commune of Cremona, a quarantine classified as “Reinforced orange”, in practice almost a red zone.

In schools in the now isolated area with police blockades and rigid prohibitions against the movements of the people inside, more than 400 students and 123 teachers. It was in one of the schools that the primary outbreak of the English variant was born, which forced the closure of the scholastic institutes and the isolation of six thousand students. Among those infected there are 20 from kindergarten, 76 from the so-called nursery school and 140 from primary schools. Most are secondary students.

CASES

Before the government of the region, Guido Bertolaso, responsible for the pandemic emergency and former national head of Civil Protection, said that the closure of the schools showed that “the third wave” of pestilence has started, which began precisely a year ago in Lombardy, the bigger and richer from the country.

Bertolaso ​​said that the contamination of the English variant reached 40% in some cases. A week ago its presence in the viral circulation it was less than half.

The regional president, Attilio Fontana, said that he implemented the extended quarantine from 18 on Tuesday “due to the acceleration of infections, aggravated by the variants.”

Anita Iacovelli and her friend Lisa Rogliatti, 12, have classes outdoors in Turin. Photo: AFP

An Institute in the African quarter of Rome was closed after several cases of the English variant were discovered. The one thousand five hundred students, teachers and administrators are being controlled.

Schooling via internet

Given the wave of cases that force the closure of schools throughout the country, the general strategy is to force students to stay at home and participate in educational activity, that is, via the Internet. But the shock for children and young people is traumatic because again they can’t go to school to study and socialize.

In Lazio, whose capital is Rome, the boom in infections forced five municipalities to be quarantined, closing schools. “The situation is worrying,” said Mario Rusconi, president of the scholastic directors of the region. In Bologna, the spread of the pandemic in some schools in the city and the province was verified. “We are at the epidemic peak,” said Raffaele Donini, health officer for the Emilia Romagna region.

Students with classes in the courtyard, in a school in Rome. Photo: EFE

In the Puglia region (south), Governor Michele Emiliano ordered the closure of all schools and the obligation for students to follow Distance Learning, with the use of the Internet, given the rapid increase in infections.

In Soligo de Treviso and in La Maddalena, on the island of Sardinia, cases of the Brazilian variant were recorded among students from two schools.

In Ancona, capital of the Marche region, the spread of contagion was concentrated in some schools.

Chilling figures

Virologist Ilaria Capua said that the numbers “are chilling”, because “there is an active circulation of the most contagious variants.”

He added that “until the most fragile population is vaccinated or immune, we will have this situation worsening.”

Mortality at all ages

In turn, biologist Barbara Gallavotti stated: “We see a growth in mortality in all age groups. There is also another problem: the more the virus circulates, the more new variants are born ”.

In Italy a new controversial debate is developing between the so-called “rigorists”, who support the absolute priority public health, and those who hold the need for a greater flexibility to help the economic and social sectors dramatically affected by the measures designed to contain the virus by isolating people and imposing closures of restaurant bars, cinemas, theaters, gyms and venues for sports and cultural activities. They propose to partly lighten the measures.

The new “boom” of the epidemic that seems to have begun with center in schools he reinforced the supporters of keeping the hard line. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, presented a report to Parliament on Wednesday. “The epidemiological conditions are not in place to loosen the measures to counter the pandemic, we cannot lower our guard,” he said. “The presence of the variants conditions the epidemic.”

Speranza confirmed that the English variant does not affect the effectiveness of the vaccines and that the Brazilian and South African variants “are more insidious, but less widespread, although we must isolate the outbreaks.”

The minister highlighted the fight of other European countries against the accelerated spread of the virus. He cited Britain, France and Spain, which have imposed more total quarantines than Italy.

Meanwhile the vaccination campaign continues, affected by dose shortage due to non-compliance by laboratories. AstraZeneca, one of the three vaccines approved by the European Union, announced that in the second quarter it will ship to Italy only half of the committed doses.

The news complicates health efforts because it seriously compromises the goal of vaccinating in the coming months half of the population of 60 million inhabitants. At the current rate it is impossible. Today the total number of inoculated reached 2.4 million people, 4%. Those immunized by the two necessary doses were 1.35 million, 2.23% of the total.

The prospect that a new epidemic peak will lead to an increase in the number of infected and deceased, also worries the health authorities for the burden on hospitals, where the number of general internships and intensive care increases. In the Molise region, its authorities on Wednesday asked the Army to intervene to expand the offer of special intensive therapy beds because their capacity is saturated.

Rome, correspondent

