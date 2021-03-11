More contagious, the British variant of Covid-19 would also be 64% more deadly than the original virus, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

A more dangerous variant than the classic Covid-19. According to a new study published Wednesday, March 10, the English variant, which was already known to be more contagious, would also be 64% more deadly. In 1,000 detected cases, the English variant has caused 4.1 deaths, compared to 2.5 for the original virus, conclude the authors of these studies published in the medical journal BMJ.

“There is a high probability that the risk of mortality is increased by a contagion” of the English variant, write these researchers from the universities of Exeter and Bristol.

At the end of January, NERVTAG, the group that advises the British Government on respiratory viruses, indicated that there was a “realistic possibility” that the spread of the variant is associated with a higher risk of mortality.

This group considered that the lethality of the variant (risk of death among infected people) could be between 30 and 40% higher, based on several studies, among which the one published by the BMJ journal in its final version.

Its authors relied on data from 110,000 people who tested positive outside the hospital between October and January, who were followed for 28 days. Half were infected with Covid-19, the other half the English variant (called VOC 202012/01 or B.1.1.7, after the name of their “offspring”, that is, their genetic family).

“It’s even more important” to get vaccinated

The researchers compared mortality between the two groups (141 deaths versus 227), taking into account factors such as age, sex or ethnic origin, and estimated that the English variant was 64% more deadly.

The fact that the participants underwent the test outside the hospital may be a bias, since there is a tendency to select cases with lower risk. But if these conclusions can be generalized to the population as a whole, the English variant “has the potential to cause a consequent additional mortality” against the classical virus, the researchers consider.

“That makes it even more important that people get vaccinated,” considered a scientist who was not involved in the study, Simon Clarke, from the University of Reading, quoted by the British agency Science Media Center.

Several studies showed that the vaccines were still effective against the English variant. However, other variants such as those found in South Africa or Brazil could cause problems. In addition, the possibility of the emergence of new vaccine-resistant variants worries scientists.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French