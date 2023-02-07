Manchester City is having a terrifying start to 2023, the English team in sporting terms is not having a good time at all, the club has few options to win the Premier League because today there is a world of difference with the Arsenal team, Guardiola himself has declared that the goal is far from reaching and as if that were not enough, the club today is involved in off-field issues due to possible mismanagement of resources that could even cause their relegation.
It is evident that the complex administrative moment that City is experiencing would complicate the sporting future of the club, especially if they are ultimately found guilty. Guardiola is already thinking about his departure from the institution and it seems that the team will find it difficult to be present in the market, since several targets that they had planned are moving away for obvious reasons, one of them the young wonder Bukayo Saka.
From England they report that Pep requested the arrival of Saka for the summer market because he considers that as the Sterling of his generation, the footballer, aware of Guardiola’s interest in his signing, had taken his renewal with Arsenal calmly, but, the sources They assure that now that his signing has been complicated for obvious reasons, the 22-year-old has asked his entourage to speed up the efforts to sign his continuity with the London team since there is no real certainty that City can undertake his signature at minus 100 million.
