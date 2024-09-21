Luis Diaz He had another magical performance for Liverpool, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Matchday 5 of the Premier League.

The Reds lost last week at Anfield against Nottingham Forest, but bounced back by storming San Siro in the Champions League and confirmed against Bournemouth that they are back on track in the league as well.

Liverpool, after those initial five minutes, demolished Bournemouth, who held on for almost half an hour thanks to several excellent saves by Kepa Arrizabalaga from Luis Díaz. The Spanish goalkeeper, however, was guilty of the first goal by miscalculating an exit from the area to clear a ball.

Luis Diaz and coach Arne Slot Photo:AFP Share

Luis Díaz arrived first to collect the loose ball, dribbled past the goalkeeper and scored into a practically empty net. The Colombian was the best player in the game and completed his double two minutes later, after a run by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who carried the ball from his own half into the area and passed it to Luis Díaz. The Colombian controlled it with his right foot and beat Kepa from below.

Lucho, ‘excellent’

Lucho’s great performance aroused praise, good comments and good ratings from the English press.

Luis Diaz, in Liverpool’s victory. Photo:EFE Share

The Liverpool Echo said that Luis Díaz was “outstanding”, giving him nine points for his double, the highest score in the 1v1 analysis they carried out.

“He had caused serious problems for Bournemouth before showing great composure to finish first and then second. Excellent”,

‘Anfield Watch’ described Diaz as “a winger reborn” and although he has had “a tumultuous time, struggling to find consistency and often wasting chances under Arne Slot it seems the Colombian has finally found his groove, making endless dribbles around the wing and taking his opportunities.”

The Guardian headlined the match report with ‘Luis Díaz sinks Bournemouth as Liverpool come back in style’.

“Luis Diaz personally took responsibility for causing much of the damage with two goals and Darwin Nunez, with a point to prove, added a third to banish memories of seven days ago,” the report says. “Before the goal, Diaz was Liverpool’s most dangerous player with his usual combination of brute force and artistry, earning luck as his reward.”

“Luis Diaz scores twice as Reds bounce back at Anfield” was the headline on Sky Sports at the end of the match.

