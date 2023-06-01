The Danish forward from Atalanta would be the favorite of the Red Devils coach ten Hag. Topping the list ahead of Harry Kane and Kolo Muani

The rising star of Atalanta is also tempting in the Premier League. From England there are rumors of a strong interest from Manchester United in Rasmus Hojlund, striker with 8 goals and 4 assists in his first season in Serie A.

As reported by The Athletic, the 20-year-old Dane is Erik ten Hag’s favorite to fill the role of center forward for the Red Devils next season, also considering the difficulties in reaching the number one market target, i.e. Harry Kane of Tottenham. Thanks in part to his five goals in two international games in March, Hojlund’s name came to the attention of all of Europe.

Certainty — From England they are sure that Manchester United are the team further ahead in the race for Danish talent. So much so that the Daily Mail even talks about some video calls that have already taken place between the Atalantino and ten Hag. The former Sturm Graz player is said to be ahead of the English club’s other market target, Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt. Furthermore, it seems that the director of United, John Murtough, has obtained Atalanta’s opening to a sale of Hojlund already for this summer, on condition of a fair offer, which is assumed to be at least 50-60 million. See also Jhon Córdoba makes himself felt: see his new goal in Russia

SEG agency — Finally, as always highlighted by The Athletic, the Dane is part of the stable of the Seg agency, whose co-founder Kees Voss has historically good relations with Manchester United.

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 19:51)

