The British press highlights the investigation involving Tonali and Zaniolo. It is underlined that the events occurred before their arrival at Newcastle and Aston Villa

It is The Sun, the English tabloid, which gives the greatest prominence to the betting affair involving the two players of Spalletti’s national team, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, who play in the Premier League, respectively for Newcastle and Aston Villa . The title leaves no room for interpretation: “Bet shock”. The Sun points out that the rules of our Football Association are much more restrictive than those of the FA regarding sports betting.

The Daily Mail limits itself to a not very prominent news item on its website, not going beyond the news given by Ansa, but highlighting that the facts date back to before they moved to Newcastle and Aston Villa. The Guardian reserves the same treatment for the affair, reporting the news only in the football section. The authoritative “The Times” also covered the case, keeping to the news of the incident. See also The conditions that Dembélé sets to sign for Chelsea

“Premier League stars Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo questioned by police as part of betting investigation” is the headline in the Daily Mirror.

#English #press #Betting #shock #Premier #League #stars #involved